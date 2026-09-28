2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to launch in India on October 5

Mercedes-Maybach is preparing to introduce the facelifted S-Class in India on October 5, with changes to its exterior, cabin, digital systems, and engine range. The company has not yet confirmed the India-specific variant lineup or final equipment list.

More technology inside

The biggest update inside the Maybach S-Class comes with Mercedes-Benz’s new MB.OS operating system, which makes its debut on the model alongside fourth-generation MBUX. The software includes Maybach-specific graphics and an updated Zero Layer interface, while the MBUX Virtual Assistant gets a generative AI upgrade.

The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display beneath the new Superscreen glass panel. Mercedes-Benz will also support additional digital functions through over-the-air updates.

Rear-seat passengers get smartphone-style controllers in place of the earlier tablet arrangement. These allow independent control of functions such as the air conditioning, seats and entertainment system. The executive rear seats can recline by up to 43 degrees and continue to offer heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Maybach gets a visual update

At the front, the illuminated Maybach grille is around 20 per cent larger, retaining its vertical chrome elements. The grille surround and Maybach lettering can also be illuminated.

The facelift brings revised lighting signatures as well. The headlamps feature star-shaped daytime running lights with rose-gold accents, while the tail lamps use three star-shaped lighting elements. New 20-inch and 21-inch forged alloy wheel designs will also be available.

Revised V8 and hybrid power

The updated S 580 uses a revised 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 530 bhp and 750 Nm. Selected international markets will also get the S 580e plug-in hybrid, combining a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a 22 kWh battery. It develops 577 bhp and 750 Nm, with an electric-only range of up to 98 km.

The S 680 is offered with different engines depending on the market, including a 6.0-litre V12 producing 621 bhp and 900 Nm, or a 4.0-litre V8 developing 604 bhp and 850 Nm. Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal which combinations of these features and powertrains will be offered in India.

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