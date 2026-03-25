2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class revealed with 612 hp V8

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Maybach has revealed the latest iteration of its most luxurious sedan, the S 680, and it can be ordered in the first markets in Europe. While the S 680 looks similar to the outgoing model in terms of visual aesthetics, the car gets a few changes as the standard S 680, along with more personalisation options and a more powerful engine option.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Exterior

The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 gets a larger illuminated front grille with vertical slats with illuminated ‘Maybach’ lettering on top. In addition to that, the headlights have been updated by the luxury automaker in order to incorporate triple three-pointed star daytime running lights (DRLs). Not only that, but the headlamps are bigger and get the latest iteration of the German automaker’s Digital Light ambient lighting. Additionally, the rose gold theme is prominent across the body of the S 680. The tail lamp gets similar triple three-pointed star treatment as the DRLs.

Notably, the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is being offered with 20-inch and 21-inch wheels, along with counterweighted centre caps, which remain upright during travel. The overall length remains 180 mm longer than the standard long-wheelbase model to provide rear-seat room.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Interior

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets the superscreen panel, which has been carried over from the facelifted S 580 to the S 680. The major difference is that the superscreen in the S 680 gets a Maybach theme for all screens in the rose gold theme, which is signature to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The facelifted Mercedes-Maybach S 680 features a special Maybach mode, which witnesses the return of a softer suspension setup in the car.

The backseat comfort, which is one of the biggest selling points of the luxury car, remains the same, with seats reclining to 43 degrees. In addition to that, the seats are heated, ventilated and massaging while two smartphone remotes have been provided to control everything in the car, which used to be a tablet.

Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be the most radical yet

2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Engine

The engine has not been confirmed for the Indian market. However, it is being assumed that the Mercedes-Maybach might bring the 4.0L V8, which produces approximately 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque to the Indian shores. The company is offering the twin-turbocharged V12-powered S 680 to the US and UAE markets, with the engine producing 630 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: