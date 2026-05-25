Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2027 Mercedes Benz S Class Facelift To Debut In India On June 15

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift to debut in India on June 15

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 25 May 2026, 17:30 pm
Follow us on:

Launching on June 15, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift debuts a plug-in hybrid powertrain, advanced triple-screen ‘Superscreen’, and micro-LED digital lights, priced upwards of 2 crore.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift set to launch on June 15
Get Launch Updates on
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift
Notify me

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to bring the facelifted S-Class to the Indian market on June 15. The S-Class is the company’s flagship sedan in India and is expected to debut the plug-in hybrid powertrain in India, with petrol and diesel engines to be launched later. The pricing of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is expected to be upwards of 2 crore.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

2026 Mercedes-Benz S -Class Facelift: Exterior

The exterior revisions of the 2026 S-Class facelift focus primarily on the front and rear profiles. The front grille has been enlarged by 20 per cent, featuring an illuminated surround and miniature chrome stars embedded within the slats. The classic three-pointed star hood ornament is now lit with larger headlamps with individual three-pointed star daytime running lights. The lamps use micro-LED Digital Light technology to increase illumination efficiency by 40 per cent while reducing weight and energy consumption.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift
₹ 1.85 - 2 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.79 - 1.90 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Engine Icon2996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 80 - 84 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Engine Icon2989 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.90 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Engine Icon1993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 59.90 - 65.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.40 Cr
Compare View Offers

The side view keeps its basic shape, but introduces new wheel designs, including 50-spoke alloy wheels using a high-pressure casting process. The exterior paint catalogue is expanded with premium shades sourced from the Manufaktur customisation division. At the rear, the sedan features slimmer taillight clusters detailed with three-pointed star LED motifs. Finally, the vehicle’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are bolstered by an expanded sensor array comprising 10 cameras, five radar units, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S -Class Facelift: Interior

The cabin is expected to undergo a major digital transformation, replacing the previous wood-trimmed flowing dashboard with a gloss-black 'Superscreen' panel housing three distinct displays. The layout is expected to consist of 12.3-inch screens for both the driver and front passenger, alongside a dominant 14.4-inch central touchscreen interface. In addition to that, the S-Class facelift is set to be equipped with the new MB OS system, which is the latest version of the MBUX digital architecture, acting as a centralised computing unit, managing the powertrain, suspension, lighting and cameras.

Also Read : 5 automatic SUVs I would pick for a 1,000 km road trip across India

The software-defined architecture enables over-the-air upgrades and incorporates AI features, including a digital assistant linked to ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing, as well as Google Maps navigation and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. Also, the fingerprint scanner has been replaced by facial recognition via a dashboard camera that can also be used for video calls and keeping an eye on the cabin when the vehicle is parked.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 17:14 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS