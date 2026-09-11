2026 Maruti Baleno: Prices of remaining variants revealed, range extends to 9.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced prices of the remaining variants of the facelifted Baleno, completing the pricing details of its updated premium hatchback. The model was launched with a starting price of 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom), but is now listed with a lower ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag on the carmaker's website. Maruti Suzuki has also updated the pricing of the remaining variants on its official website, covering the Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O) trims.

Prices now confirmed

The 2026 Baleno is available with petrol and CNG powertrains. Petrol versions equipped with the 5-speed AMT are priced from ₹7.50 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (both ex-showroom), while the CNG variants command between ₹7.92 lakh and ₹8.92 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The CNG versions are available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. With the complete range now accounted for, the Baleno continues to span an ex-showroom price band of ₹5.99 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh.

New engine under the bonnet

Alongside the facelift, Maruti Suzuki has made a significant mechanical change to the Baleno. The previous K12N 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine has been replaced by the Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit, which is also available in the Swift and Dzire.

The new petrol engine develops 83 bhp and 112 Nm and can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. This represents a drop of 7 bhp and 1 Nm compared with the outgoing engine.

However, claimed fuel efficiency has improved. The manual version returns 23.80 km per litre, while the AMT is rated at 24.77 km per litre. These figures are 1.45 km per litre and 1.83 km per litre higher, respectively, than those of the previous petrol Baleno.

CNG efficiency improves

The Z12E is also available in a CNG configuration, producing 70 bhp and 102 Nm. It is paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission and has a claimed efficiency of 33.61 km per kg.

This marks an improvement of 3 km per kg over the outgoing CNG model, giving the updated Baleno a stronger efficiency figure while retaining its focus on running-cost-conscious buyers.

Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to compete with the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. The Altroz is priced from ₹6 lakh to ₹10.75 lakh, while the standard Hyundai i20 ranges from ₹6 lakh to ₹10.39 lakh. The Hyundai i20 N Line costs between ₹9.27 lakh and ₹11.59 lakh, while the Toyota Glanza is priced from ₹6.73 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh.

(All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom)

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