2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO explained: Variants, prices, features and engine options

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO isn’t an SUV you understand at a glance. Instead of offering a handful of trims, Mahindra has spread the 7XO across a wide range of prices, engines and seating layouts. For buyers, that means more choice—but also more decisions to make before signing on the dotted line.
With prices starting at ₹13.66 lakh and stretching to ₹24.11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO covers nearly the entire midsize three-row SUV space. These prices apply to the first 40,000 deliveries, after which Mahindra plans a revision. In practical terms, this makes early clarity on variants and features especially important for prospective buyers.
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|Diesel MT
|Diesel AT
|Diesel AT AWD
|AX 7-seater
|13.66
|–
|14.96
|–
|–
|AX3 7-seater
|16.02
|17.47
|16.49
|17.94
|–
|AX5 7-seater
|17.52
|18.97
|17.99
|19.44
|–
|AX7 7-seater
|18.48
|19.93
|18.95
|20.40
|–
|AX7T 7-seater
|–
|21.97
|20.99
|22.44
|23.44
|AX7T 6-seater
|–
|22.16
|21.39
|22.84
|–
|AX7L 7-seater
|–
|23.45
|22.47
|23.92
|24.92
|AX7L 6-seater
|–
|23.64
|–
|24.11
|–
*All pricing is mentioned in ₹lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra has kept the powertrain lineup straightforward, focusing on proven engines rather than experimental setups.
Produces 203 hp and 380 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic. It is aimed at buyers who prefer smoother performance and quieter city and highway driving.
Makes 185 hp, with torque outputs of 420 Nm in manual form and 450Nm with the automatic. The diesel is clearly tuned for long-distance use, heavier loads and highway cruising. All-wheel drive is available only on select diesel automatic variants.
Also Read : Mahindra positive on sales growth in 2026, fueled by new SUV launches
Adds over AX:
Adds over AX3:
Adds over AX5:
Adds over AX7:
Adds over AX7T:
(Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions On The New EV)
The XUV 7XO’s colour palette leans heavily towards darker shades. Buyers looking for lighter colours can choose Desert Myst or Everest White, while options such as Galaxy Grey, Midnight Black, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet and Stealth Black are for those who prefer the darker tones. On the inside, Mahindra introduces a beige-and-brown cabin theme intended to make the interior feel warmer and less overtly tech-focused, especially in higher trims.
The XUV 7XO goes up against familiar names such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Like these rivals, it offers both petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic gearboxes. What sets Mahindra’s approach apart is how many combinations it offers within one model line, rather than pushing buyers toward a narrow “recommended" variant.
The six trims, AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T (Tech) and AX7L (Luxury), allow the 7XO to appeal to very different buyers, from those upgrading from compact SUVs to those looking for a feature-heavy family tourer.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.