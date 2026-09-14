2026 Mahindra Thar facelift spied again with minimal camouflage

The Mahindra Thar is set to receive a more substantial update after its feature-focused revision in 2025. The upcoming version will be classified as a facelift and is expected to bring significant styling changes, particularly at the front. Recent spy images shared on social media suggest that development of the SUV is nearing completion, with launch likely to take place soon.

Thar Roxx influences the design

The biggest change expected on the facelifted Thar is its front-end design. Spy shots indicate that Mahindra could be bringing the three-door SUV visually closer to the Thar Roxx, its five-door sibling.

The facelift is expected to feature a redesigned grille, along with circular projector LED headlights paired with C-shaped LED daytime running lights. These elements are already seen on the Thar Roxx and could give the smaller Thar a more modern appearance. The front bumper could also adopt a similar design, potentially incorporating LED fog lights with a cornering function.

The side profile is expected to retain the familiar Thar silhouette, while a new wheel design could distinguish the facelift from the current model. The wheels are likely to remain 18-inch units, although the final specification has not been confirmed.

Rear design largely unchanged

Changes at the rear are expected to be more limited. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel and split-tailgate layout appear to continue unchanged, preserving the SUV’s existing design identity.

Mahindra could make minor revisions to the LED tail lamps and rear bumper. Additional equipment is also expected, including a 360-degree camera system, rear disc brakes and potentially front and side parking sensors.

More features expected

The cabin could receive a larger equipment upgrade. Expected additions include a TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming IRVM and ventilated front seats with perforated leatherette upholstery.

Mahindra may also offer Level-2 ADAS on the higher-spec LX variant. Other possible upgrades include Harman Kardon audio and softer interior materials, similar to those available on the Thar Roxx.

Engines likely to remain same

The facelift is expected to retain the current three-engine lineup: a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre turbo diesel.

The 1.5-litre diesel is expected to be paired with a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, while the larger petrol and diesel engines could continue with automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive options.

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