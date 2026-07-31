2026 Mahindra Scorpio N spotted at dealer stockyard, gets a panoramic sunroof

Mahindra appears set to use its annual August 15 showcase to refresh the Scorpio N , with new units already reaching dealerships ahead of launch. Recent spy images uploaded by a user on social media have given the clearest look yet at the updated SUV’s cabin. And the visuals confirm a panoramic sunroof along with several feature upgrades that should make the D+ segment model feel more premium inside. The exterior, however, seems largely unchanged, suggesting Mahindra is focusing on equipment and cabin changes rather than a full redesign.

The 2026 Scorpio N has started arriving at dealerships before its official debut, which is expected on or around August 15. That timing fits Mahindra’s long-running habit of using Independence Day for major product reveals. Last year, the brand staged the Freedom_NU event, and this year the Scorpio N appears to be the highlight of the lineup.

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Cabin gets the biggest changes

Most of the updates are likely to be concentrated in the cabin. The 2026 Scorpio N is expected to get a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with full-screen Maps support. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also likely to be part of the package.

Recent spy shots have further hinted at a premium Sony audio system, adding to the list of equipment upgrades. The cabin theme appears to use a black and brown finish, paired with a beige or off-white headliner. Mahindra also seems to be adding 360-degree cameras, which should improve visibility in a vehicle of this size.

Another useful update is the 65W Type-C fast charger for second-row passengers. The SUV is also expected to adopt Thar Roxx-style toggle switches for functions such as drive modes, hill descent control, hazard lights and traction control.

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Exterior stays familiar

While earlier test mules led to speculation about a bigger design change, the latest images suggest the outside of the Scorpio N will remain close to the current version. That means Mahindra is unlikely to introduce a full facelift this time. Instead, the company seems to be following a similar approach to the 2025 Thar 3-Door, which received an update even though a more extensive redesign had been spied earlier.

There are still a few visible tweaks. The updated SUV has a new alloy wheel design, likely an 18-inch setup, and Mahindra may also introduce new colour options. Beyond that, the bodywork appears largely unchanged.

Same engines, same hardware

Mechanical changes do not appear to be part of this update. The 2026 Scorpio N is expected to continue with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing up to 200 bhp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, rated at up to 175 bhp and 400 Nm.

Both manual and automatic gearbox options should remain on offer. Mahindra is also expected to continue with the 4X4 transfer case with low-range gearing, keeping the Scorpio N’s off-road credentials intact.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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