2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence

Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the updated 2026 Scorpio N in India shortly after its launch. The SUV is priced from ₹13.69 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). A video shared on Instagram shows one of the first customers taking delivery of the refreshed SUV.

In the few videos that the user uploaded, it can be ascertained that the delivered SUV is in its Z8L trim. The owner is seen smiling while taking the wraps off his brand-new toy.

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New screens added

The biggest changes inside the Scorpio N centre on its revised display setup. Mahindra has equipped the SUV with a new floating 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The instrument panel has also been upgraded. A new 10.24-inch configurable digital instrument cluster replaces the previous setup. Despite these changes, the basic dashboard design remains largely unchanged.

A revised arrangement beneath the central screen brings horizontally positioned air vents. This gives the front cabin a different appearance while retaining the overall dashboard layout.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launch confirmed for August 14th; official teaser released

Panoramic sunroof arrives

The facelift also brings a panoramic sunroof, marking one of the more notable additions to the Scorpio N's equipment list. Other new convenience features include Type-C USB charging ports and a wireless charging pad.

Mahindra has further added a 540-degree camera system. This is expected to provide drivers with a more comprehensive view around the SUV, making parking and manoeuvring easier in tight spaces.

Existing equipment retained

Several features from the outgoing Scorpio N continue on the updated model. These include Level 2 ADAS, which provides a range of driver-assistance functions.

The SUV also retains its 12-speaker Sony audio system and ventilated front seats. Other carryover equipment includes an auto-dimming IRVM, a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and leather upholstery.

An electronic parking brake remains part of the equipment package as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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