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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N All Set For August 15 Debut. 3 Key Cabin Changes To Note

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N all set for August 15 debut. 3 key cabin changes to note

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 03 Aug 2026, 15:15 pm
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As Mahindra is preparing to unveil the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift at the company's annual Independence Day event, here are the top three changes the SUV's cabin has incorporated.

Mahindra is preparing to unveil the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift at the company's annual Independence Day event. (banjabi_explores/Instagram)
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The Mahindra Scorpio N is gearing up to receive a facelift, with its debut slated for August 15. The Scorpio N, which has become a leading revenue churner for the homegrown automobile giant since its launch for the first time is ready to receive a host of updates. With some spyshots doing the rounds on social media, a few key changes have been revealed already.

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As Mahindra is preparing to unveil the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift at the company's annual Independence Day event, here are the top three changes the SUV's cabin has incorporated.

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A panoramic sunroof

As the spyshots have suggested, the facelifted iteration of Scorpio N will come with a panoramic sunroof. No wonder Mahindra left no stone unturned in making the cabin more premium. The panoramic sunroof comes as a key desired feature in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and Scorpio N too is set to join the bandwagon of the models offering this feature.

A larger touchscreen

The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. This will result in a revision of the AC vents location in the centre console. The larger touchscreen infotainment system comes to enhance the premium feel inside the cabin of the SUV. The screen has been borrowed from the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

A fully digital instrument cluster

Another key change inside the cabin of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will be the fully digital instrument cluster, which is again borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

Beyond these key changes inside the cabin, the SUV will come with a 360-degree surround view camera and 65W Type-C USB charging ports for the first and second row occupants. At the exterior, the SUV is expected to receive a revised design for the alloy wheels. Under the hood, expect the SUV to continue with the current crop of powertrains.

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First Published Date: 03 Aug 2026, 15:15 pm IST
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