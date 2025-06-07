2026 Lotus Emira lineup debuts in Europe with technical upgrades and new colours

Lotus Cars launched the Emira lineup in India as recently as January this year, and the British marque has already introduced updates to its no-frills mid-engine sports car. The 2026 Lotus Emira range has been launched in Europe and the UK, featuring technical upgrades that improve its performance and daily rideability. In addition to the mechanical changes, the car gets two new colour options – EOS Green and Purple Haze metallic.

Lotus says the 2026 Emira range brings a re-optimised cooling system that provides better flow to both the transmission oil cooler and the main cooling radiator. The rerouted cooling lines further reduce the car’s weight, resulting in an incremental increase in performance.

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission system in the Turbo variants has additionally been recalibrated to offer quicker and smoother gear changes.

Lotus Emira V6 SE:

The 2026 Emira V6 SE features optimised dampers and wheel alignment for sharper handling and enhanced ride comfort.

The V6-powered Emira is now called the Emira V6 SE and is positioned as the flagship model in the lineup. Lotus has optimised the dampers and wheel alignment to enhance steering response and ride comfort. In spite of this, the 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine has been left unchanged. This unit makes 400 bhp with its six-speed manual gearbox, which features a new compression mount for more precise gear changes.

The Lotus Emira comes standard with ADAS to ensure safety, and an Extended Co-Driver Pack is available for further support. The car includes standard features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning, blind spot warning, traffic sign recognition (TSR), and fatigue detection. The optional Extended Co-Driver Pack includes Adaptive Cruise Control (only available with automatic transmission), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Door Opening Warning, and High Beam Assist.

Lotus Emira Turbo and Turbo SE:

The 2026 Emira Turbo and Turbo SE share an AMG-sourced 2.0-litre 4-cylinder twin-scroll turbo engine that gets mated to an 8-speed DCT.

The Emira Turbo is the entry point to the lineup, powered by an AMG-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged engine mated to an 8-speed DCT. With this unit, the car delivers 360 bhp in the Turbo variant and 400 bhp in the higher-spec Turbo SE.

The Emira Turbo comes with advanced safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning, and fatigue detection. Driver comfort is enhanced by 12-way electrically adjustable seats with memory, a 190W audio system, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers can choose from packages such as the Convenience Pack, Extended Co-Driver Pack, and Extended Lower Black Pack to improve both functionality and look.

Lotus Emira range: Pricing and availability

The 2026 Lotus Emira range starts with the Turbo variant priced at £79,500 ( ₹91.99 lakh). The flagship V6 SE is listed at £96,500 ( ₹1.11 crore). While bookings are currently open in Europe and the UK, India is expected to receive the updated model by 2026. The 2025 Emira Turbo is on sale in the country at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹3.22 crore.

