2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled globally with enhanced design and tech

The 2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport has been globally unveiled, giving the SUV a blend of elevated styling, luxurious features, and enhanced personalization. While a confirmed India launch date is still awaited, the new model is already available to order in the UK starting at £45,440.

With a focus on family-oriented functionality and premium appeal, the updated lineup of the Land Rover Discovery Sport introduces new variants, curated accessory packs, and a host of smart technologies

2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Design

The 2026 Discovery Sport features a more dynamic and sophisticated visual identity, expressed through three new distinct variants: Dynamic S, Landmark, and the new flagship Metropolitan Edition. The Dynamic S, which is now the entry-level model, adopts a more sporty appearance with gloss black features on the grille, lower bumpers, and body panels, making the SUV look more aggressive and urban-friendly.

Meanwhile, The Landmark Edition honors Discovery's pioneering heritage with a mountain-range logo drawing inspiration from the first 1989 Discovery, puddle lights with a higher-beam illumination, and unique tread plates. Convenience features such as sliding and reclining second-row seats and a panoramic roof make it more desirable.

The top of the line Metropolitan Edition conveys luxury and presence with Atlas Silver badging, Indus Silver-finished skid plates, a silver-accented grille, and 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, with gloss black finishes available as an option to further spice up its high-end look.

2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Features

With up to seven-seat configuration, 24 different seating layouts, and a maximum boot capacity of 1,794 litres, the 2026 Discovery Sport blends everyday practicality with upscale comfort. Inside, every Discovery Sport now features a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted gear paddles, and a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen powered by the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. With intuitive sidebars and up to 90 per cent of functions accessible in two taps, the system offers quick access to climate, media, and navigation.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard across the range. The Metropolitan Edition elevates in-cabin luxury with 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled Windsor leather seats, a 650W 14-speaker Meridian™ surround sound system, and Clearsight rearview mirror technology for enhanced visibility.

Land Rover has also launched lifestyle-focused accessory packs—'Beach Days' and 'Road Trips' are joined now by 'Snow Days'—with everything from collapsible storage to sunshades and roof boxes for all kinds of adventures.

2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Specs

The 2026 Discovery Sport continues to offer a mix of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid (MHEV) drivetrains. The PHEV variant delivers up to 36 miles (61 km) of pure electric range—enough to cover most daily commutes without using petrol. It also supports DC fast charging, enabling 0–80% battery in just 30 minutes.

The range also includes Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system for improved efficiency and smoother stop-start operation. Regardless of the powertrain, all models come standard with all-wheel drive, making them capable companions on and off the road.

