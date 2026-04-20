2026 Kia Syros launched in India at 8.39 lakh

South Korean automaker Kia has introduced the 2026 Kia Syros , priced at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has expanded the model lineup with new variants, namely the HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O) variants. The company states that the introduction of new variants enhances accessibility while reinforcing its value-led positioning , offering choice across the lineup with wider availability of automatic options, including new Diesel automatic trims.

Kia launched the 2026 Syros at ₹ 8.39 lakh, introducing new variants and diesel-automatic trims. This BNCAP five-star rated SUV offers premium tech and dual engine options for enhanced accessibility.

Powertrain/Trim HTE HTE (O) HTK (EX) HTK+ HTK+ (O) HTX HTX (O) G1.0 MT 8,39,900 9,19,900 9,79,900 10,73,900 11,99,900 - - G1.0 7DCT - - - 11,93,900 13,19,900 13,99,900 14,99,900 D1.5 6MT - 9,99,900 10,59,900 11,53,900 12,79,900 - - D1.5 6AT - - - 12,73,900 13,99,900 14,79,900 15,79,900

2026 Kia Syros: Engine Options

The 2026 Kia Syros boasts two powertrains, including a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.35 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The transmission options available with the 2026 Kia Syros include a six-speed manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

2026 Kia Syros: Exterior

The 2026 Kia Syros gets a new front bumper with body-colored aero inserts and glossy black skid plates with LED fog lamps. In addition to that, the rear design is enhanced with an LED high-mounted stop lamp, along with a new bumper with body-colored aero inserts.

Moreover, the 2026 Syros comes with glossy black roof rails and ORVMs along with body-coloured side garnish. The Syros further gets 17-inch Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy wheel design with Neon colored brake callipers in the HTX and HTX (O) variant. Moreover, the 2026 Kia Syros gets new colour options, including Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss.

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2026 Kia Syros: Features

The Kia Syros is equipped with features, including a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, streamline door handles, front and rear ventilated seats, second row seat recline and slide with 60:40 split, 20 Robust hi-standard safety package, five-star BNCAP rating, 80+ connected car features, OTA updates and Kia Connect Diagnostics, among others.

“Customer insights have guided the Syros MY26 evolution, with design enhancements and a revised trim and feature lineup delivering more meaningful value, along with greater choice across trims and powertrains. And this latest update further strengthens its appeal to a wider set of customers. This thoughtful evolution exemplifies Kia’s consumer-first innovation, blending great cabin space, and comfort with city-friendly agility while making premium convenience more accessible than ever," said Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India.

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