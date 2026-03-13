2026 Kia Sonet brings more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour

Kia India has launched the MY26 update for the Sonet SUV, expanding the model’s automatic gearbox lineup with additional variants across both diesel and turbo-petrol powertrains. With this, the diesel automatic variants now start at ₹9.77 lakh, while the turbo-petrol dual-clutch automatic is priced from ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The naturally aspirated petrol engine remains limited to the manual gearbox.

The MY26 update adds a 6-speed torque-converter automatic option to more diesel-powered variants, including HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+ and HTK+(O). The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is now available in HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims. Kia says this makes the Sonet the first SUV in its segment to offer both a 6AT and a 7DCT below the ₹10 lakh mark.

The company has expanded the automatic lineup with the aim of addressing the growing demand within urban markets, where rising traffic congestion has pushed more buyers towards the ease of driving that comes with automatic transmissions.

Also Read : Kia India launches Phase II of ‘Buckle Up’ road safety programme

Engine Trim Transmission Price (INR) Diesel (D1.5) HTE(O) 6AT 9,77,900 HTK(O) 6AT 10,72,900 HTK+ 6AT 11,08,900 HTK+(O) 6AT 11,56,900 Petrol Turbo (G1.0T) HTK(O) 7 DCT 9,89,900 HTK+(O) 7 DCT 10,83,900

The Sonet continues to be offered with multiple engine and gearbox configurations, including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The sub-4m SUV further retains its existing equipment, which includes a broad range of standard safety features, Level 1 ADAS functions and connected-car tech.

As part of the MY26 update, the Sonet range also receives a new exterior colour option called Magma Red, joining the existing colour palette for the compact SUV.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: