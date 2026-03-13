HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Kia Sonet Launched With More Automatic Gearbox Variants And New Magma Red Colour

2026 Kia Sonet brings more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2026, 15:03 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Kia has launched the MY26 update for the Kia Sonet, expanding automatic gearbox availability across diesel and turbo-petrol variants. 

2026 Kia Sonet
2026 Kia Sonet brings more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour
2026 Kia Sonet
2026 Kia Sonet brings more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour
View Personalised Offers on
Kia Sonet arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Kia India has launched the MY26 update for the Sonet SUV, expanding the model’s automatic gearbox lineup with additional variants across both diesel and turbo-petrol powertrains. With this, the diesel automatic variants now start at 9.77 lakh, while the turbo-petrol dual-clutch automatic is priced from 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The naturally aspirated petrol engine remains limited to the manual gearbox.

The MY26 update adds a 6-speed torque-converter automatic option to more diesel-powered variants, including HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+ and HTK+(O). The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is now available in HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims. Kia says this makes the Sonet the first SUV in its segment to offer both a 6AT and a 7DCT below the 10 lakh mark.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The company has expanded the automatic lineup with the aim of addressing the growing demand within urban markets, where rising traffic congestion has pushed more buyers towards the ease of driving that comes with automatic transmissions.

Also Read : Kia India launches Phase II of ‘Buckle Up’ road safety programme

Engine

Trim

Transmission

Price (INR)

Diesel (D1.5)

HTE(O)

6AT

9,77,900

HTK(O)

6AT

10,72,900

HTK+

6AT

11,08,900

HTK+(O)

6AT

11,56,900

Petrol Turbo (G1.0T)

HTK(O)

7 DCT

9,89,900

HTK+(O)

7 DCT

10,83,900

The Sonet continues to be offered with multiple engine and gearbox configurations, including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The sub-4m SUV further retains its existing equipment, which includes a broad range of standard safety features, Level 1 ADAS functions and connected-car tech.

As part of the MY26 update, the Sonet range also receives a new exterior colour option called Magma Red, joining the existing colour palette for the compact SUV.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2026, 15:03 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.