2026 Kia Seltos variant-wise features explained: Which is the most VFM variant?

The 2026 Kia has been launched in India, and the full prices for each variant are now available. The lineup begins with the base HTE at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit mated to a manual gearbox, and it goes all the way up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre diesel mill with an automatic gearbox. With the broad range of options available, the Seltos’ variant list is bound to overwhelm prospective buyers seeking the most bang for their buck. To help clear the air, here’s a detailed breakdown of the variants in the lineup and which one is the most value-for-money option:

All prices are the ex-showroom rates in New Delhi.

Powertrain Variant Price ( ₹ lakh) 1.5 Petrol MT HTE 10.99 1.5 Petrol MT HTK 13.09 1.5 Petrol MT HTX 15.59 1.5 Petrol MT HTX (ADAS) 16.69 1.5 Petrol IVT HTK 14.39 1.5 Petrol IVT HTX 16.89 1.5 Petrol IVT HTX (ADAS) 17.99 1.5 Petrol IVT GTX 18.39 1.5 Petrol IVT GTX (ADAS) 19.49 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT HTK 13.89 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT HTK (O) 14.99 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT HTK (O) 16.29 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT HTX 17.69 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT HTX (ADAS) 18.79 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT GTX 19.19 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT GTX (ADAS) 19.99 1.5 Diesel MT HTE 12.59 1.5 Diesel MT HTK 14.69 1.5 Diesel MT HTX 17.19 1.5 Diesel MT HTX (ADAS) 18.29 1.5 Diesel AT HTK 15.99 1.5 Diesel AT HTX 18.49 1.5 Diesel AT HTX (ADAS) 19.59 1.5 Diesel AT GTX 19.79 1.5 Diesel AT GTX (ADAS) 19.99

Kia Seltos HTE: ₹ 10.99 lakh

The HTE serves as the entry point into the 2026 Seltos lineup and focuses on the core essentials. It brings six airbags, ABS with brake assist, ESC, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera, among other standard safety features. This variant gets the 12-inch LCD cluster with the 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, and a 10.25-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Seltos HTE further features cruise control, manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents, and electric ORVMS. The driver is treated to a D-cut steering wheel with media controls and a manual seat height adjust function.

The HTE (O) variant adds on the connected LED taillamps, Smoky Black and Grey semi-leatherette seats, and split rear seats with rear centre armrest and cupholders.

Kia Seltos HTK: ₹ 13.09 lakh

The 2026 Kia Seltos now offers Snow, Mud, and Sand Traction Modes, enhancing stability across varied surfaces

Building on the HTE, the HTK adds styling upgrades and amenities such as new 17-inch crystal cut alloys, ORVMs with auto fold, smart key with push button start/stop, flush-fitting door handles, and a rear parcel shelf. It also introduces a tilt & telescopic steering wheel, a rear defogger, and a hidden rear windscreen wiper.

The HTK (O) adds creature comforts such as leatherette seats, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, alloy pedals, and a wireless charger. The automatic gearbox variants get an 8-way powered driver’s seat and a ventilation function for the front row seats.

Kia Seltos HTX: ₹ 15.59 lakh

The HTX is where the 2026 Seltos starts feeling properly premium. Over the HTK, it adds the Satin Silver-finished skid plates, a glossy black front grille, LED fog lamps and a side door garnish with Silver Metallic accents. Stepping inside reveals a leatherette-upholstered cabin with a premium two-tone Brown and Grey finish accented by neon green highlights and a 64-colour ambient lighting setup. The Seltos HTX adds a 12.3-inch HD infotainment with a 5-inch HVAC panel for the dual-zone automatic climate control, as well as a premium Bose audio system with 8 speakers.

Kia Seltos HTX (ADAS): ₹ 16.69 lakh

The new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos features a fully redesigned cabin layout with a dual-screen cockpit and upgraded premium materials

This variant builds directly on the Seltos HTX by introducing Level 2 ADAS. This includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring with a 360-degree camera. It retains all the comfort and tech of the HTX while adding a strong safety layer. It also brings in the new Trinity Panoramic infotainment display alongside the 12.3-inch digital cockpit.

Kia Seltos GTX: ₹ 18.39 lakh

The GTX leans towards a sportier and more upmarket driving experience. It adds exclusive exterior styling elements, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, sportier interior accents, a 10-way powered seat with power lumbar adjustment and a welcome retract function.

Kia Seltos GTX (ADAS): ₹ 19.49 lakh

The new-generation Kia Seltos's pricing intensifies competition in India’s midsize SUV segment.

Sitting at the top of the range, the GTX ADAS combines everything the Seltos has to offer. It carries forward all GTX features while adding the complete Level 2 ADAS package, adding features such as parking collision avoidance and smart cruise control with stop & go. This variant is positioned squarely for buyers who want the complete feature set with no compromises.

Which Kia Seltos Variant Is the Most Value for Money?

The HTX variant stands out as the most value-for-money option in the 2026 Kia Seltos lineup. It brings a large infotainment with the dedicated HVAC panel, the panoramic sunroof, premium interior features and exterior cosmetic elements that make the SUV look complete. It can be had with all three engine options that are offered in the lineup without pushing the price deep into luxury-SUV territory. While it misses out on ADAS and the Trinity display, it covers the features that most buyers will actually use daily, while remaining fairly close to the top-spec Seltos on the design front.

