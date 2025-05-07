2026 Jeep Compass: Check out 5 key highlights of the refreshed American SUV

Jeep has officially revealed the third-generation Compass SUV, bringing with it a major upgrade in every aspect—from styling and space to off-road prowess and powertrains. While the India launch has not yet been confirmed, the country’s role as a production hub for the current-gen Compass makes it highly likely. Here's a deeper dive into the five biggest highlights of the new Compass:

1 New global platform The new Compass is underpinned by Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, a versatile architecture designed to support everything from internal combustion engines to hybrids and fully electric powertrains. The exterior design retains Jeep’s core identity while adopting a more modern and upright stance. Key visual changes include a fresh interpretation of the iconic seven-slot grille, redesigned bumpers, trapezoidal wheel arches, and rugged body cladding. The front and rear bumpers have been reinforced, and radar systems have been repositioned for better protection in tight urban spaces or during serious off-roading.

2 Off-road capability True to Jeep's heritage, the new Compass continues to offer excellent off-road ability. The 2026 model features improved approach, breakover, and departure angles, with the all-wheel-drive variants offering up to 27 degrees of approach, 16 degrees of breakover, and 31 degrees of departure angle. The SUV boasts a water wading depth of up to 470 mm and includes hill descent control as standard on AWD variants. It also benefits from Jeep’s Select-Terrain system, which adapts the suspension and drivetrain to different terrains such as snow, sand, and mud. Revised suspension components including new springs, dampers, and an anti-roll bar further enhance both ride comfort and handling across surfaces.

3 Dimensions and interior Jeep has increased the overall size of the Compass, resulting in significant improvements in interior space. Passengers now enjoy 55 mm of extra legroom at the rear, while interior storage space has gone up by 34 litres. Boot capacity has also been increased by 45 litres, taking it up to 550 litres. Inside, the cabin layout has been modernized with a new 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 16-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports over-the-air updates. The Compass now offers a head-up display, semi-automatic lane change assist, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Matrix LED lighting. A 40:20:40 split rear seat and mobile phone-based vehicle access further enhance practicality and convenience.

5 India launch Although Jeep has not officially confirmed when the third-generation Compass will arrive in India, its arrival seems highly likely. India currently manufactures the right-hand-drive version of the outgoing Compass for global markets, making it an ideal candidate for local production or assembly of the updated model. For now, the new Compass will be produced at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, catering first to European markets with a phased rollout to other regions expected to follow.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: