2026 Hyundai Verna facelift launched at 10.98 lakh

The Verna has been updated for the Indian market, with Hyundai Motor India Limited introducing the refreshed sedan at a starting price of ₹10.98 lakh (ex showroom).

The latest update brings more than 25 improvements across styling, technology, comfort and safety, aimed at strengthening the sedan’s appeal in the mid size segment. The Verna continues to focus on offering a premium cabin experience, strong performance and a comprehensive feature list.

Exterior design updates

The refreshed Verna features several styling changes that give it a sharper and more contemporary appearance. Key updates include a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The sedan also gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of proportions, the Verna remains one of the larger sedans in the segment with a length of 4,565 mm, a wheelbase of 2,670 mm and a width of 1,765 mm, helping deliver a spacious cabin.

Interior and comfort features

Inside the cabin, the updated Verna receives a number of enhancements aimed at improving comfort and convenience. These include a new D-cut steering wheel and leatherette seat upholstery.

The driver's seat now gets 8 way electric adjustment with a memory function and welcome retract feature. The passenger seat offers 4-way electric adjustment along with a walk in device.

Other additions include a rear window sunshade and a smart trunk system, while the sedan continues to offer a boot capacity of 528 litres.

The new Verna comes with new bumper designs for the front as well as at the rear.

Technology and connectivity

The Verna continues with a large dual screen setup comprising two 10.25 inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

The sedan also comes equipped with wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof. Hyundai’s connected car platform offers more than 70 connected features along with extensive voice command functionality.

Additional highlights include a surround view monitor, blind spot view monitor, an 8 speaker Bose premium sound system and a switchable interface that integrates infotainment and climate control functions.

Engine and performance

The Verna continues with two petrol engine options.

The first is a 1.5 litre MPi petrol engine paired with either a 6 speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic.

Buyers can also opt for the 1.5 litre turbo GDi petrol engine, which produces 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. This engine is available with either a 6 speed manual gearbox or a 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

Features such as drive modes, paddle shifters and idle stop and go also come in handy.

Safety and ADAS features

Safety has also been upgraded with the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver assistance features. The sedan now offers seven airbags including a centre airbag and also gets a built-in dashcam and rain-sensing wipers.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Colours, variants and price

The updated Verna is offered in multiple variants across both engine options. Prices start at ₹10.98 lakh and go up to ₹18.25 lakh (ex showroom).

Hyundai has also introduced two new colour options for the sedan: Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

