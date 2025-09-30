Hyundai Verna facelift spied testing in India ahead of 2026 market launch

Hyundai is gearing up to launch a mid-cycle update for the Verna sedan , as hinted by heavily camouflaged test mules spied on Indian roads. The Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to break cover in early 2026 with a revamped design. While it may bring a few potential feature additions, it is likely to focus on cosmetic changes, as is usual with past facelifts from the carmaker.

What are the design changes on the Verna facelift?

The facelifted Verna carries over its signature taillamp that stretches across the rear end, but it is expected to feature new LED elements for a sharper look. The rear bumper has been tweaked as well and takes up more overall visual real estate.

Although the latest spy shots focus on the rear end, the new Verna’s front fascia will be updated as well and is likely to carry over styling cues from other Hyundai sedans sold internationally. The latest facelifts to models such as the Elantra and Sonata have brought a more angular design, and the Verna is likely to follow suit. As such, the new version is expected to feature a much bolder front grille flanked by bigger projector headlamps and sleek LED DRLs.

Will the Verna facelift carry interior and feature updates?

While the Verna facelift is not likely to carry changes to its interior design, Hyundai is expected to offer a few feature upgrades for a better value proposition in the segment. These features may potentially include a larger display for the infotainment with a refreshed instrument cluster, wireless smartphone mirroring, and an upgraded ADAS suite.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar facelift spied: Now will get power steering, rear camera and more…

Are there any new engine options on the table?

The Verna facelift will remain mechanically identical to the outgoing model, carrying over the same set of engine options as before. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual or IVT. The top-spec variants are sold with the stronger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

Currently, the Hyundai Verna is priced from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and the facelift is expected to carry a slight premium. Upon arrival, it will go up against mid-size sedans such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. To understand where the Verna stands, take a look at the detailed spec-sheet breakdown below:

Hyundai Verna vs rivals: Detailed spec-sheet breakdown Specification Hyundai Verna Honda City Skoda Slavia VW Virtus Price (ex-showroom) From ₹ 10.69 lakh From ₹ 11.95 lakh From ₹ 10 lakh From ₹ 11.16 lakh Engines & Power 1.5 NA petrol – 113 bhp; 1.5 turbo-petrol – 158 bhp 1.5 NA petrol – 119 bhp 1.0 TSI – 114 bhp; 1.5 TSI – 148 bhp 1.0 TSI – 114 bhp; 1.5 TSI – 148 bhp Torque 144 Nm / 253 Nm 145 Nm 178 Nm / 250 Nm 178 Nm / 250 Nm Gearbox Options 6MT, IVT, 7DCT 6MT, CVT 6MT, 6AT, 7DCT 6MT, 6AT, 7DSG Mileage (ARAI) 20–20.6 kmpl 17.8–18.4 kmpl 18.7–20.3 kmpl 18.4–20.8 kmpl Key Features 10.25" touchscreen, voice-activated panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated seats, wireless charging 8" touchscreen, remote sunroof, Honda Connect app, rear sunshade 10" touchscreen, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, powered front seats, MySkoda Connect app 10" touchscreen, ventilated seats, sunroof, wireless charging, auto climate control Safety 6 airbags, ABS+EBD, ADAS (FCW, LKA, adaptive cruise), ISOFIX, rear camera 6 airbags, VSA, TPMS, ADAS (CMBS, RDM, adaptive cruise), ASEAN NCAP 5-star 6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, multi-collision braking, Global NCAP 5-star 6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, ISOFIX, Global NCAP 5-star

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: