2026 Honda City variants explained: Which variant is the best value for money?

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Honda has given the fifth-generation City a sharp update for 2026, adding several features that buyers in this segment have been expecting for a while now. The sedan now gets a wider spread of ADAS tech, larger screens, ventilated seats, and more premium touches across variants, while continuing with the same petrol and strong-hybrid engine options. Prices for the facelifted City start at ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), with the lineup available in SV, V, ZX and ZX+ trims. Take a look at the simplified list given below to discover which trim offers what features:
The entry-level SV variant comes surprisingly well-equipped for the price. Key features include:
The SV variant covers all the essentials and delivers strong value for buyers looking for a spacious and safe family sedan without stretching their budget. However, the lack of alloy wheels, wireless connectivity and ADAS features may leave some buyers wanting more.
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The V variant adds several important upgrades over the SV:
The V variant stands out as the best value-for-money option in the 2026 Honda City lineup. It adds premium and safety-focused features that buyers genuinely use daily, while keeping the price increase relatively reasonable. The addition of ADAS alone makes this variant significantly more appealing than the base model.
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The ZX variant introduces more comfort and luxury-oriented features over the V trim:
The ZX variant targets buyers looking for a more premium cabin experience. While the added features improve the overall ambience and convenience, the price jump over the V variant is substantial.
Additional features over ZX:
The ZX+ variant is ideal for buyers wanting every available feature in a petrol sedan. However, from a value perspective, the gains over the ZX are relatively limited considering the price increase.
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The strong-hybrid version adds:
The hybrid setup delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl. The City e:HEV makes the most sense for buyers with high daily running who prioritise fuel efficiency and refinement. However, its pricing places it in a very different segment compared to the standard petrol variants.
Gearbox options:
Gearbox:
For most buyers, the V variant strikes the best balance between price, technology, safety, and everyday usability, making it the most sensible pick in the 2026 Honda City range. However, if you're looking to commute with better fuel efficiency, you'll have to shell out extra for the Atkinson-cycle hybrid technology.
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