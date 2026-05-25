2026 Honda City variants explained: Which variant is the best value for money?

Honda has given the fifth-generation City a sharp update for 2026, adding several features that buyers in this segment have been expecting for a while now. The sedan now gets a wider spread of ADAS tech, larger screens, ventilated seats, and more premium touches across variants, while continuing with the same petrol and strong-hybrid engine options. Prices for the facelifted City start at ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), with the lineup available in SV, V, ZX and ZX+ trims. Take a look at the simplified list given below to discover which trim offers what features:

Honda City facelift: Variant-wise features

SV Variant – ₹ 12 lakh

The entry-level SV variant comes surprisingly well-equipped for the price. Key features include:

Bi-LED projector headlamps

Automatic headlamps

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Fabric upholstery

8-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four-speaker audio system

Reverse parking camera

Six airbags

ESC and traction control

Hill-start assist

TPMS

Keyless entry and go

Electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs

Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

PM 2.5 cabin filter

Height-adjustable driver seat

5.2-inch TFT MID

The SV variant covers all the essentials and delivers strong value for buyers looking for a spacious and safe family sedan without stretching their budget. However, the lack of alloy wheels, wireless connectivity and ADAS features may leave some buyers wanting more.

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V Variant – ₹ 13.30 lakh (MT) / ₹ 14.30 lakh (CVT)

The V variant adds several important upgrades over the SV:

Grey-finished alloy wheels

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology

ADAS suite

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keep assist

Auto high beam assist

Paddle shifters (CVT)

Remote engine start (CVT)

Auto lock with proximity sensor

The V variant stands out as the best value-for-money option in the 2026 Honda City lineup. It adds premium and safety-focused features that buyers genuinely use daily, while keeping the price increase relatively reasonable. The addition of ADAS alone makes this variant significantly more appealing than the base model.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift vs Old: 5 big changes you should know

ZX Variant – ₹ 15.26 lakh (MT) / ₹ 16.26 lakh (CVT)

The ZX variant introduces more comfort and luxury-oriented features over the V trim:

LED lightbar

Electric sunroof

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

Footwell lighting

10.1-inch touchscreen

Eight-speaker sound system

LaneWatch camera

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rain-sensing wipers

Wireless charger

Rear sunshade

The ZX variant targets buyers looking for a more premium cabin experience. While the added features improve the overall ambience and convenience, the price jump over the V variant is substantial.

ZX+ Variant – ₹ 16.15 lakh (MT) / ₹ 17.15 lakh (CVT)

Additional features over ZX:

Black-finished alloy wheels

360-degree camera

Ventilated front seats

Remote window and sunroof operation

Auto-folding mirrors

7-inch HD colour MID

The ZX+ variant is ideal for buyers wanting every available feature in a petrol sedan. However, from a value perspective, the gains over the ZX are relatively limited considering the price increase.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which mid-size sedan should you buy in 2026

ZX+ e Hybrid – ₹ 21 lakh

The strong-hybrid version adds:

EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes

Four-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Acoustic vehicle alert system

Engine auto start-stop

Wireless charger

The hybrid setup delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl. The City e:HEV makes the most sense for buyers with high daily running who prioritise fuel efficiency and refinement. However, its pricing places it in a very different segment compared to the standard petrol variants.

(All aforementioned pricing is ex-showroom)

Engine options and transmissions offered

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

Power: 119 bhp

Torque: 145 Nm

Gearbox options:

6-speed manual

CVT automatic

1.5-litre Strong Hybrid

Combined output: 125 bhp

Torque: 253 Nm

Gearbox:

e-CVT

Which one should you buy?

For most buyers, the V variant strikes the best balance between price, technology, safety, and everyday usability, making it the most sensible pick in the 2026 Honda City range. However, if you're looking to commute with better fuel efficiency, you'll have to shell out extra for the Atkinson-cycle hybrid technology.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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