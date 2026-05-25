2026 Honda City variants explained: Which variant is the best value for money?
- Honda’s updated City sedan facelift gains fresh styling and added tech across four petrol variants.
Honda has given the fifth-generation City a sharp update for 2026, adding several features that buyers in this segment have been expecting for a while now. The sedan now gets a wider spread of ADAS tech, larger screens, ventilated seats, and more premium touches across variants, while continuing with the same petrol and strong-hybrid engine options. Prices for the facelifted City start at ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), with the lineup available in SV, V, ZX and ZX+ trims. Take a look at the simplified list given below to discover which trim offers what features:
Honda City facelift: Variant-wise features
SV Variant – ₹12 lakh
The entry-level SV variant comes surprisingly well-equipped for the price. Key features include:
- Bi-LED projector headlamps
- Automatic headlamps
- 15-inch steel wheels with covers
- Fabric upholstery
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Four-speaker audio system
- Reverse parking camera
- Six airbags
- ESC and traction control
- Hill-start assist
- TPMS
- Keyless entry and go
- Electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs
- Automatic climate control with rear AC vents
- PM 2.5 cabin filter
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- 5.2-inch TFT MID
The SV variant covers all the essentials and delivers strong value for buyers looking for a spacious and safe family sedan without stretching their budget. However, the lack of alloy wheels, wireless connectivity and ADAS features may leave some buyers wanting more.
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V Variant – ₹13.30 lakh (MT) / ₹14.30 lakh (CVT)
The V variant adds several important upgrades over the SV:
- Grey-finished alloy wheels
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Connected car technology
- ADAS suite
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist
- Auto high beam assist
- Paddle shifters (CVT)
- Remote engine start (CVT)
- Auto lock with proximity sensor
The V variant stands out as the best value-for-money option in the 2026 Honda City lineup. It adds premium and safety-focused features that buyers genuinely use daily, while keeping the price increase relatively reasonable. The addition of ADAS alone makes this variant significantly more appealing than the base model.
Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift vs Old: 5 big changes you should know
ZX Variant – ₹15.26 lakh (MT) / ₹16.26 lakh (CVT)
The ZX variant introduces more comfort and luxury-oriented features over the V trim:
- LED lightbar
- Electric sunroof
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Leatherette upholstery
- Ambient lighting
- Footwell lighting
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Eight-speaker sound system
- LaneWatch camera
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Wireless charger
- Rear sunshade
The ZX variant targets buyers looking for a more premium cabin experience. While the added features improve the overall ambience and convenience, the price jump over the V variant is substantial.
ZX+ Variant – ₹16.15 lakh (MT) / ₹17.15 lakh (CVT)
Additional features over ZX:
- Black-finished alloy wheels
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated front seats
- Remote window and sunroof operation
- Auto-folding mirrors
- 7-inch HD colour MID
The ZX+ variant is ideal for buyers wanting every available feature in a petrol sedan. However, from a value perspective, the gains over the ZX are relatively limited considering the price increase.
Also Read : 2026 Honda City facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which mid-size sedan should you buy in 2026
ZX+ e Hybrid – ₹21 lakh
The strong-hybrid version adds:
- EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes
- Four-wheel disc brakes
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Acoustic vehicle alert system
- Engine auto start-stop
- Wireless charger
The hybrid setup delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl. The City e:HEV makes the most sense for buyers with high daily running who prioritise fuel efficiency and refinement. However, its pricing places it in a very different segment compared to the standard petrol variants.
(All aforementioned pricing is ex-showroom)
Engine options and transmissions offered
1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol
- Power: 119 bhp
- Torque: 145 Nm
Gearbox options:
- 6-speed manual
- CVT automatic
1.5-litre Strong Hybrid
- Combined output: 125 bhp
- Torque: 253 Nm
Gearbox:
- e-CVT
Which one should you buy?
For most buyers, the V variant strikes the best balance between price, technology, safety, and everyday usability, making it the most sensible pick in the 2026 Honda City range. However, if you're looking to commute with better fuel efficiency, you'll have to shell out extra for the Atkinson-cycle hybrid technology.
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