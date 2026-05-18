2026 Honda City facelift teased ahead of launch on May 22

Japanese automaker Honda has teased the new City facelift on its social media accounts ahead of its scheduled launch on May 22. Additionally, the company is set to introduce the ZR-V to the Indian market, which is expected to be a completely built-up unit (CBU) offering.

Honda teased the upcoming City facelift ahead of its May 22 launch, featuring sportier styling and identical engine options. The automaker will also introduce the ZR-V to India.

The Instagram post showcases the flagship product from the stables of Honda, the City, under a piece of cloth with only its DRL unit lit. In addition to that, the post said, “Get ready for the new City". The City facelift is expected to get a connected lightbar DRL setup in the front, along with an angular design.

Honda City Facelift Spied: Design

The 2026 Honda City facelift takes on a sportier approach with a revised front fascia that appears to draw visual cues from the globally sold Prelude. Additionally, the City facelift is equipped with slimmed-down LED units for an updated lighting signature. In addition to that, the front grille features horizontal slats instead of the mesh pattern on the current model, while the overall front fascia has become slightly sharper. The bumper sheds the C-shaped fog lamp housings and grows sportier with slim air intakes.

The facelifted compact sedan from the house of Honda features the same silhouette as the outgoing model. Notably, it gets blacked-out alloy wheels, making the car look sportier than the model it is set to replace.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City spied at dealership ahead of May 22 launch

Honda City Facelift Spied: Engine

The City facelift, which is set to be introduced on May 22, is a mid-life cycle update. which means that there would be no major changes altering the base of the currently sold City. The Honda City facelift is expected to be powered by the same 1.5L four-cylinder iVTEC petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission.

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