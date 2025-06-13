2026 Discovery Sport: Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated luxury SUV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Discovery has refreshed its Discovery Sport line-up for 2026, giving the family-friendly SUV a more refined and appealing package. The updated range not only benefits from bolder styling and higher standard equipment, but also introduces two distinctive new variants: Metropolitan and Landmark.
Starting with the visually-enhanced Dynamic S, the new Discovery Sport range comes with updated alloy wheel designs and curated accessory packs, allowing families to personalise their vehicle for every lifestyle. With its combination of style, space, and versatility, the Discovery Sport continues to serve as a practical yet premium choice in the compact luxury SUV segment.
The Discovery Sport range now includes two special editions: Metropolitan and Landmark. designed to enhance the model’s premium appeal. The Metropolitan edition brings luxury and high-spec features inspired by the full-size Discovery Metropolitan, including Atlas Silver exterior detailing, distinctive silver front grille inserts, and 20-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels. The Landmark edition, meanwhile, celebrates over 35 years of Discovery heritage with a unique mountain range logo, illuminated puddle lights, and upgraded interior and tech features tailored for family adventures.
Across the lineup, Discovery Sport introduces new alloy wheel designs and curated option packs, with the Dynamic S trim giving all models a more athletic appearance through Gloss Black exterior accents and a sporty grille. Inside, the SUV offers up to seven seats and 24 seating configurations, with sliding and reclining second-row seats, creating a flexible interior that adapts to family needs. The load capacity of up to 1,794 litres ensures ample room for luggage or gear.
The flagship Discovery Sport Metropolitan elevates comfort with Windsor Leather upholstery, 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled seats and advanced tech such as a 650-watt Meridian Surround Sound System and Cabin Air Purification Plus. The clever ClearSight Rear View Mirror ensures uninterrupted rear visibility even when the back seats are fully occupied, offering both luxury and practicality.
The Discovery Sport Landmark blends heritage with function. The special mountain range logo, a symbol first seen on the original 1989 Discovery, appears on aluminium treadplates and is projected on the ground at night. Inside, a panoramic roof enhances the sense of space and light, while practical additions like Click & Go media holders, a Surround View Camera, and roof rails make it ideal for family travel and weekend getaways.
Discovery Sport continues to offer advanced plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid powertrains. The PHEV version provides up to 61 km of electric range, sufficient for 90 per cent of typical daily trips and supports DC fast charging from 0–80 per cent in around 30 minutes (claimed).
Additionally, Discovery Sport caters to various lifestyles with new accessory packs like Beach Days, Road Trip, and Snow Days, alongside existing packs for biking and dog lovers. These packs include thoughtful touches like a centre armrest cooler, roof boxes, and collapsible load area organisers.
