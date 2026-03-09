Copyright © HT Media Limited
2026 Chery Jetour T2 Earns 5 Star Asean Ncap Rating

2026 Chery Jetour T2 earns 5 star ASEAN NCAP rating

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 09 Mar 2026, 13:46 pm
  • Chery Jetour T2 scored 86.5 points and earned five stars from ASEAN NCAP. JSW Motor has patented a T2-based SUV in India.

Jetour T2, the SUV, secured a full five-star rating from ASEAN NCAP after scoring 86.50 points under the 2021–2025 protocol.
Chery’s Jetour T2 has been awarded a full five-star rating under the ASEAN NCAP 2021–2025 protocol after scoring 86.50 points, a result that underlines the SUV’s strong occupant protection and active-safety package. At the same time, a Jetour T2–based design has been patented in India for a potential local launch by JSW, likely as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant.

Chery Jetour T2: Key crash test highlights

  • Adult Occupant Protection (AOP): 29.74/32
  • Frontal impact: 13.74/16 - good head & neck protection for front occupants, adequate driver chest protection, marginal left-leg protection for the driver, frontal compartment rated stable.
  • Child Occupant Protection (COP): 40.63/51
  • Frontal impact: 15.62/16
  • Side impact: 8.00/8; CRS installation 9.02/12; vehicle-based tests: 7.00/13.
  • Safety Assist / Technology Total: 18.00/21
  • Effective Braking Avoidance (EBA) & Seat-Belt Reminder: 6.00/6
  • Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) City: 1.25/2.50
  • AEB Inter-Urban: 1.75/3.50
  • Advanced Safety Assist (LKA/FCW etc.): 3.00/3.00
  • Motorcyclist and Pedestrian / Motorist safety: 13.00/16
  • Blind-Spot Detection (BSD): 8.00/8
  • Auto High Beam (AHB): 1.00/2.00
  • Pedestrian protection 2.00/2.00 and advanced motorcyclist safety tech 2.00/2.00

(Also read: Chery Jetour T2 i-DM patented in India, points to a possible 2026 launch)

Chery Jetour T2: Equipment and ADAS

The Jetour T2 tested carried a comprehensive passive and active safety list for its class: six airbags, ESC, ABS, seat-belt reminders, blind-spot detection, pedestrian protection features, rear-occupant and child-presence detection systems, ISOFIX points, and multiple AEB functions (including motorcycle and pedestrian AEB), plus lane keep/forward-collision warnings and auto high beam in higher trims.

Chery Jetour T2: Why this matters for India

The Jetour T2’s five-star ASEAN NCAP result strengthens its safety credentials ahead of a likely India introduction: a design patent for a T2-based SUV was recently filed in India, and public signals point to a JSW-badged PHEV version being planned for the market. If launched locally with asimilar safety kit and ADAS, the T2 could be competitively placed on safety, an increasingly important purchase factor for Indian buyers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2026, 13:46 pm IST
TAGS: chery jetour t2 chery jetour t2
