2026 Bugatti Tourbillon: A timepiece with 3D-printed & carbon fibre parts

The French hypercar maker, Bugatti has showcased the genesis of its latest creation, the Tourbillon. The brand recently showcased the new chassis design for its Tourbillon hypercar which was developed in response to evolving regulations and the introduction of a hybrid powertrain. The French automaker, known for its engineering prowess, couldn't reuse the platform that supported both the Veyron and Chiron models.

The carmaker stated that the design challenge was immense. Bugatti needed to fit a powerful V-16 engine—larger than its previous W-16—alongside an electric motor, dual-clutch transmission, twin-motor front axle, and a complex battery system, all within a car not much bigger than the Chiron.

To make this work, engineers repositioned the V-16 closer to the rear bulkhead, with fuel tanks flanking it. The batteries are arranged in a "T" configuration behind the seats and through the central tunnel. Seats are brought closer together and fixed in place to reduce frontal area, while the pedals and steering wheel are shifted toward the driver. The front electric motor is nestled behind a small luggage compartment.

Despite all these changes, the Tourbillon’s wheelbase is only slightly longer than the Chiron. Interestingly, the roofline is even lower. Additionally, one of the key innovations is the carbon-fibre diffuser, which doubles as the rear crash structure, eliminating the need for a traditional beam.

Among the other technical highlights, the Tourbillon features eight radiators and "skeletonized" 3D-printed wishbones, courtesy of Divergent, the company behind the Czinger 21C.

2026 Bugatti Tourbillon Engine Specifications

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp. It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle.

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon is the replacement to the iconic Chiron and gets a new naturally aspirated 8.3-litre V16 paired with electric propulsion

The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.

2026 Bugatti Tourbillon Performance

With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, which is about the same size as the one on theTataTiago EV. In terms of performance numbers, the Tourbillon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds.

The hypercar’s full potential is only realised as the speeds increase with 300 kmph coming up in just 10 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 380 kmph which arrives in less than 25 seconds. Bugatti has a special key installed that unlocks the massive rear wing for more downforce, which helps hit the ultimate top speed of 445 kmph. The Tourbillon runs on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Being a hybrid, the new Bugatti Tourbillon can also be silent and discreet with an electric-only range, although it's restricted to just 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.

