2026 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible launched in India; Prices start from 1.09 crore

The BMW M440i xDrive Convertible has been launched in India at a price of ₹1.09 crore. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine producing 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The M440i comes equipped with Adaptive M suspension with selectable driving modes, including Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. It also features M xDrive with pre-configured settings for drivetrain, steering and stability systems.

2026 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Exterior

Exterior highlights include the M Sport package Pro, adaptive LED headlights with matrix function, M Lights Shadowline, a gloss black grille, CSL-style taillights, and a four-pipe titanium exhaust system. The car rides on 19-inch M light alloy wheels with mixed tyre setup.

Inside, the car features BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen running BMW Operating System 8.5.

2026 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Interior

Inside, the car features BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen running BMW Operating System 8.5. The system includes navigation with real-time traffic information, voice control and wireless smartphone integration. Other features include a head-up display with augmented view, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera with parking assistant.

Safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and tyre pressure monitoring.

2026 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Features

The M440i is equipped with electrically adjustable sport seats, a two-zone automatic climate control system, ambient lighting and a soft-top roof that can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

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Safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and tyre pressure monitoring.

The model has a claimed fuel efficiency of 10.24 km/l and CO₂ emissions of 232 g/km. It is offered with a standard two-year warranty and roadside assistance, with optional service packages available.

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