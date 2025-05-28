2026 BMW M2 CS breaks cover, produces over 520 bhp and 640 Nm of torque

The 2026 BMW M2 CS has been launched globally as a performance-focused version of its compact M car lineup. Slated to enter production in August at the brand's San Luis Potosi facility in Mexico, this latest CS badge model is said to be a no-compromise, rear-wheel-drive machine aimed squarely at enthusiasts.

With more power, aggressive weight-cutting measures, and refined performance hardware, the new M2 CS positions itself as the most exhilarating iteration of the M2 to date.

2026 BMW M2 CS: Design

A key hallmark of the CS badge is a diet focused on reducing mass without sacrificing structure, and the 2026 M2 CS delivers on that with numerous carbon-fiber elements. Key highlights include a unique ducktail rear spoiler, which is built into a carbon-fiber trunk lid, along with light alloy forged wheels and feral-looking styling that announces its track credentials.

The carbon motif follows into the interior, where BMW has fitted race-inspired carbon bucket seats as standard fare. The overall curb weight stands at 3,770 pounds—lighter than even the manual version of the regular M2.

2026 BMW M2 CS: Chassis

BMW has tuned every performance of the M2 CS to enhance control, precision, and driver engagement. The chassis gets stiffer springs and recalibrated adaptive dampers to ensure sharper handling characteristics. BMW M engineers have also fine-tuned the electronically controlled limited-slip differential, traction and stability control systems, and ABS for more consistent high-speed behavior.

In keeping with CS tradition, the vehicle is offered exclusively with BMW’s eight-speed automatic gearbox—there’s no manual option here—but what it lacks in a stick shift, it makes up for with razor-sharp shifts and responsiveness.

For those seeking maximum performance, BMW offers optional carbon-ceramic brakes for an additional cost, further reducing unsprung weight and improving braking endurance.

2026 BMW M2 CS: Specifications

At the heart of the M2 CS lies a heavily tuned version of BMW’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine. It delivers a robust 523 bhp and 649 Nm of torque—substantial gains over the standard M2’s output. This power boost allows the M2 CS to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 188 mph, making it one of the fastest two-door BMWs available.

