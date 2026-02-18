2026 Audi RS 5 teased ahead of debut, brings plug-in hybrid V6 thrills

The new generation of the Audi RS 5 is being readied to replace the RS 4 as the brand’s new performance flagship aimed directly at the heart of the BMW M3 . In the run-up to its launch, the German luxury carmaker has dropped new teasers revealing that both sedan and wagon variants are on the table. What’s more, a series of leaked images, which have now taken down, has revealed the upcoming model in its entirety.

2026 Audi RS 5: Beefier looks

The new Audi RS 5 will be offered in both sedan and Avant body styles (@shiftech/Instagram)

Based on the new A5, the 2026 Audi RS 5 brings an aggressive body kit that makes it look much sharper than its siblings, while retaining the same overall wheelbase. Up front, it carries a massive Singleframe grille flanked by sizeable air intakes that visually stretch the fascia. Sleek LED headlamps with Pixel LED DRLs are fitted above and almost become part of the flared arches.

The Audi RS 5 will replace the RS 4 as the brand's new performance flagship (@shiftech/Instagram)

Both the liftback and Avant models feature a muscular silhouette defined by a tapering roof line, broad rear haunches, and large alloy wheels. At the rear, the RS 5 brings a beefy diffuser housing dual-oval exhaust pipes and a race-spec brake light, with connected LED taillamps fitted above. The liftback variant adds a small lip spoiler on the tailgate, while the Avant features a twin roof spoiler. For the exterior trim, Audi is expected to offer high-gloss black or carbon fibre options.

2026 Audi RS 5: Sporty interiors

The new RS 5 continues to reflect its sporty identity inside. Stepping inside the driver-focused cabin should reveal an abundance of Alcantara and RS-specific emblems, alongside sporty red accents throughout. The dashboard will be equipped with a 14.5-inch infotainment and a 10.9-inch passenger screen, while the driver is treated to an 11.9-inch digital cockpit with fresh graphics.

2026 Audi RS 5: Hybrid V6 heart

The 2026 Audi RS 5 will feature a plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain (@shiftech/Instagram)

The new-gen Audi RS 5 is confirmed to carry a plug-in hybrid powertrain under the hood. While exact details are not yet available, the setup is likely to pair an electric motor setup with the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, seen in the previous-gen RS 4 Avant. While that car made near 450 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, the effects of complying with Euro 7 emission norms remain to be seen. However, the combined power output should comfortably outperform the 354 bhp and 500 Nm from the S5 Sportback. All this power will need to be managed properly, and as such, bigger brakes and a stiffer suspension setup should be on the table.

