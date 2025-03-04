Volvo XC90 facelift to launch today: Price expectation

The Volvo XC90 facelift will be launched in India today with a fresh, revamped design and feature upgrades. The Chinese-owned Swedish carmaker's flagship SUV was unveiled globally last year. This is the XC90's second major makeover in a decade, and it is aimed at retaining competitiveness with other premium SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE , BMW X5 , Audi Q7 , and Lexus Ux 350h. The XC90 will be offered in six and seven-seater variants, with three engine options: two mild hybrids and one plug-in hybrid.

Volvo has announced that the entry-level mild-hybrid XC90 would start at $58,450 (approx ₹49.25 lakh), while the plug-in hybrid model will cost $73,000 (roughly ₹61.51 lakh). The 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift will be available in India with just two of the three globally available engine options. While the PHEV model is at the top of the range in India, the base model will be powered by the B5 unit. As of now, there are no pricing details in India, but the vehicle is estimated to cost between ₹1.01 crore and ₹1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

2025 Volvo XC90: What has changed?

The XC90's most recent updates include a redesigned front grille with diagonal slats. The LED DRLs retain their characteristic Thor hammer look with minor tweaks, and the front bumper has been modified with more air vents. The XC90 facelift also includes new alloy wheel options and a new look for the LED taillights. These upgrades make up the Volvo XC90's second major facelift since its debut in 2014.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line to be launched in India soon. Here's when to expect

The cabin is outfitted with a new 11.2-inch infotainment display to replace the previous nine-inch unit. The display is vertically stacked between the AC vents and above the HVAC panel. The plug-in hybrid XC90 includes a dedicated shortcut for engaging the electric-only driving mode. The overall layout remains unaltered, and the XC90 will continue to be marketed in seven-seat variants. Volvo has improved the ride quality of the XC90 by adding Frequency Selective Damping technology, as well as improved sound insulation and additional storage options.

Suggested watch: Volvo XC60 facelift breaks cover | India launch likely soon

2025 Volvo XC90: Specifications

The Volvo XC90 facelift keeps the same engine options as before while entirely ditching the diesel mill that was available earlier. All options are all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The B5 powertrain features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 247 bhp, while the B6 variant adds a supercharger to boost power to 297 bhp. Both of these are mild hybrids units with a 48-volt electric motor. The powerful PHEV option boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 455 bhp. The front axle holds the petrol engine, which produces 310 bhp on its own. This is paired with a 145 bhp rear electric motor and a 14.7 kWh battery pack. With this, the Volvo XC90 PHEV offers a claimed electric driving range of 71 km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: