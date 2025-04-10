2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at 11.34 lakh. What's new

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the MY2025 edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Launched at a starting price of ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a host of new features as well as new variants. What's more interesting is that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder now comes with a new AWD automatic trim.

If you are planning to buy the new 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, here are all the key details you should know.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: New features

The new 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received a plethora of features. The new features have been introduced across the SUV's variants. Top-spec variant of the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a new AQI display, a new speedometer, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Type-C USB charging ports, ambient lighting, rear door sunshades, LED reading and spot lamps.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: New AWD AT variant

The top-spec V trim of the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now comes equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, which comes paired with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. However, the AWD version doesn't come with a five-speed manual gearbox.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Additional safety

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes equipped with six airbags as a standard feature across all the variants. Earlier, the entry-level variants of the SUV used to come with dual front airbags only. However, with six airbags as a standard feature now the SUV has become safer. The SUV now comes with an Electronic Parking Brake as standard for all the automatic transmission-equipped variants.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Powertrain remains unchanged

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with the same engine options as before. The only change is the automatic AWD combination.

