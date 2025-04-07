2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at 11.34 lakh with feature and spec upgrades

Toyota has rolled out several updates to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In higher variants, features like an 8-way adjustable power driver seat and ventilated front seats have been added to enhance convenience, particularly during longer drives or warmer weather. Meanwhile, rear door sunshades, ambient lighting, type-C USB fast-charging ports (15W) and LED spot and reading lamps, have also been added to the package.

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) has been extended to more variants for better real-time tracking, while select versions now also display air quality levels inside the cabin. Toyota has also updated the speedometer for better readability and introduced new dual-tone exterior colour options in select trims.

Meanwhile in terms of safety, the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is said to get structural enhancements across all variants for improved safety. Additionally, six airbags are now standard across all variants, and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) has been added to automatic transmission across certain variants.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains mostly the same. Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also comes mated to a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol-only and CNG variants of the SUV get a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. It can generate between 87 bhp and 102 bhp of power and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm.

In the hybrid version, the engine comes mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It offers 91 bhp of power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque. The only update made to the spec sheet of the Hyryder is the addition of a 6-speed Automatic Transmission (6AT) in AWD variant, replacing the previously available 5-speed manual gearbox.

