2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Here's all you need to know about the updated SUV

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with several key upgrades and enhancements. The Hyryder was first launched in 2022 to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more. Built in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder continues to be one of the few SUVs in India that offers strong hybrid technology. While its new updates make it a compelling choice for buyers looking for a fuel-efficient and feature-packed compact SUV, the core package of the vehicle remains the same. Here’s what all has changed with the 2025 update.

1 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets no design enhancements over the previous model. It continues to feature exterior features LED Project Headlamps, Twin LED DRLs, a Sporty Skid Plate, Crystal Acrylic Grille and 17-inch Alloy Wheel. Meanwhile, in terms of pain options, customers can choose between seven monotone and four dual-tone colour options.

2 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features Toyota has introduced a number of updates to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In the higher trims, an 8-way power driver seat and ventilated front seats have been included to add convenience, especially on longer journeys or hot weather. In the meantime, rear door sunshades, ambient lighting, type-C USB fast-charging ports (15W) and LED spot and reading lamps, have also been included in the list. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) has been extended to additional variants for improved real-time monitoring, while some versions also show air quality levels within the cabin. Toyota has also improved the speedometer for enhanced readability and added new dual-tone exterior colour options in some trims.

3 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Safety On the safety front, the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is reported to receive structural upgrades on all variants for enhanced safety. Six airbags are also now a standard feature on all variants, and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) has been included in automatic transmission on some variants.

5 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price With these enhancements, the starting price of the SUV has seen a minor bump to ₹11.34 lakh, ex-showroom, as opposed to earlier ₹11.14 lakh. Meanwhile the top of the line Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid is priced at ₹20.9 lakh, ex-showroom

