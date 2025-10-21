2025 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ unveiled. Will it come to India?

Toyota Motor Corporation has officially revealed the Land Cruiser FJ, a new addition to its legendary Land Cruiser lineup. The model will first launch in Japan around mid-2026, bringing a more compact and youthful interpretation to the family. The new FJ joins existing models, the 300 Series, 70 Series, and 250 Series, broadening the Land Cruiser range for a wider audience.

Originally introduced in 1951 as the Toyota BJ, the Land Cruiser was the first vehicle to climb to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. Over more than 70 years and 12 million units sold across 190 countries, the nameplate has stood for reliability, durability, and off-road capability. The FJ continues that heritage while offering the “Freedom & Joy" of modern adventure driving.

What are the design highlights?

The FJ blends traditional Land Cruiser design cues with modern practicality.

It features a boxy, rectangular silhouette emphasising a roomy cabin and strong stance.

Removable corner bumpers allow for easier repairs and personalisation.

Round headlights nod to past generations, while MOLLE panels support outdoor gear mounting, targeting off-road and lifestyle enthusiasts.

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ gets bold styling with its boxy shape aesthetics.

How is the interior designed?

Inside, Toyota focuses on visibility, function, and control. The horizontal instrument panel helps drivers judge vehicle attitude easily, while low beltlines and a lowered cowl improve forward visibility on tough terrains. The Toyota Safety Sense suite is included, offering systems like Pre-Collision Safety for enhanced confidence both on and off-road.

What powers the new Land Cruiser FJ?

Under the hood is a 2.7-litre petrol engine (2TR-FE) producing 163 bhp and 246 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD system.

With a shorter wheelbase (2,580 mm) than the 250 Series, it promises better manoeuvrability and a 5.5-metre turning radius. Toyota claims that the FJ remains true to the Land Cruiser reliability and off-road capability thanks to good ground clearance and wheel articulation.

Will it come to India?

While Toyota has not confirmed India availability, the model could appeal to adventure-oriented buyers if introduced. Given Toyota’s growing focus on its SUV portfolio in India, the Land Cruiser FJ could find a niche among enthusiasts seeking everyday ruggedness with Toyota’s reliability.

