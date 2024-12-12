2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: A premium sedan showdown

The 2025 Toyota Camry has recently been launched in India with a revamped design and a slew of new features. This is the ninth-generation model of the Japanese sedan and it is now offered with a single petrol-hybrid engine on our shores. With its launch, Toyota renews its competition in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The 2025 Camry’s closest rival is the new Skoda Superb which launched earlier this year in April.

Also Read : MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut, has a driving range of 570 km

Both of these sedans launched with a revised list of features and tech. While the Camry gets a complete design overhaul and a new hybrid powertrain, the Superb comes with generational updates and a 2.0-litre unit that meets the BS6 phase 2 emissions standards. If you are looking for a new premium sedan and can’t decide between these two, we have compared the specifications, features, and pricing to see how they stand against each other:

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Variants, pricing, and colour options

While the global-spec 2025 Camry is available in four distinct trims, the Indian market will get only one variant, priced at ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). There are six colour options available and the car comes riding on newly-designed 18-inch dual-tone alloys. Colour options are as follows: Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, and Precious Metal. The cabin is offered with a dual-tone yellow-brown soft leather upholstery with a Piano Black centre console.

The Superb is also offered in one variant and it comes with three exterior colour options, priced at ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom). The colour options include the new Rosso Brunello and Water World Green colours. The third colour option is the Magic Black which was offered with the sedan before it was pulled out of our shores. The Czech sedan is offered with Cognac perforated leather upholstery with high contrast stitching. A Piano Black decor with the Laurin & Klement logo is offered as an optional add-on.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Exterior design

The new-gen Camry marks a complete departure from the outgoing model in India and it gets a reworked front-end design. The mid-size sedan comes with a wider front grille and sharper headlamps while the rear end picks up inspiration from the current-gen Lexus sedans. Integrated LED DRLs accompany the sleek headlamps, while the large radiator grille gives the sedan a bold look.

In terms of design, the latest Skoda Superb is not too different from the one that last sold in India. It comes with the usual Skoda grille flanked by full LED headlights with washers. The LED fog lights are placed on the bumper. At the sides, the Superb gets 18-inch Propus Aero alloy wheels. The LED taillights come with dynamic turn indicators. The sedan also gets the Laurin & Klement inscription on the front fenders.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Tech features

The Toyota Camry adds a broad range of features, including two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and the instrument cluster. The former enables wireless communication via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and includes connected car features. The sedan features an all-new yelloow brown soft leather interior. The front seats are 10-way power adjustable, and the driver has memory function. The 2025 Camry also includes a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

Also Read : 2024 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which one should you choose

Skoda has also revised the features list for the new Superb. This includes a new 10.2-inch digital driver display and a 9.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car further features wireless charging, tri-zone climate control, and more. The cabin is upholstered in perforated Cognac leather, with a Piano Black design option available. The front seats may be electronically adjusted in 12 different ways, and the driver's seat includes massage and memory functionalities. The driver gets a two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Engine and performance

The 2025 Toyota Camry is solely powered by a 2.5-litre inline-four petrol-hybrid engine with a combined maximum output of 226.8 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift mode for a manual driving experience. In global markets, the Camry is offered with all-wheel drive, with on-demand torque distribution between the front and back wheels.

The Skoda Superb has arrived in its Laurin & Klement variant, which features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that meets India's current pollution standards. The unit is linked with a seven-speed DCT transmission. The engine is capable of producing 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Safety features

The 2025 Toyota Camry is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), the automaker's in-house ADAS suite that includes lane-keeping assist, lane departure alerts, a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, and automated high beam. The vehicle also includes nine airbags, a 360-degree panoramic rear-view monitor, ABS with EBD and braking assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the back. It includes vehicle stability and traction control systems, as well as TPMs, Hill Start Assist Control with uphill/downhill assist, and an engine immobiliser.

Skoda Superb will be one of the carmaker's safest models in India. While the Slavia and Kushaq received five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests, the Superb received similarly high ratings in Euro NCAP crash tests. In addition to nine airbags, the sedan includes upgraded safety tech such as driver fatigue or drowsiness detection, a 360-degree camera, Active Chassis Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: