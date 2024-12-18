2025 Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Which premium sedan will you go for

The ninth gen Toyota Camry was launched in India earlier this month. The new Japanese sedan comes to the Indian shores as a fully loaded variant with a petrol hybrid powertrain. However, with the new updates, the Camry has gotten more expensive than the previous gen model at ₹48 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, this not only makes the Camry pricier than the older model, but also the Audi A4 .

While the Audi A4 does provide you with a premiun badge, it has become outdated. The A4 was last updated in India in 2022. On the other hand, with the latest gen, the Camry gets all the bells and whistles, minus the premium badge. Here’s a look at how the Camry compares with the A4 in terms of specs, features and price.

Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Price

While the global-spec 2025 Camry is available in four distinct trims, the Indian market will get only one variant, priced at ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). There are six colour options available and the car comes riding on newly-designed 18-inch dual-tone alloys. Colour options are as follows: Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, and Precious Metal. The cabin is offered with a dual-tone yellow-brown soft leather upholstery with a Piano Black centre console.

The Audi A4 meanwhile, is offered across three trim levels - Premium, Premium Plus and Technology. The prices for the A4 range start at ₹46.02 lakh, ex-showroom and go up to ₹54.58 lakh for the Technology trim level.

Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Specs

The 2025 Toyota Camry is solely powered by a 2.5-litre inline-four petrol-hybrid engine with a combined maximum output of 226.8 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift mode for a manual driving experience. In global markets, the Camry is offered with all-wheel drive, with on-demand torque distribution between the front and back wheels.

Just like the Camry, the Audi A4 too gets only one engine option. However, unlike the Camry, the A4 does not get a strong hybrid powertrain, rather a mild hybrid one. Audi A4 sources power from a 2.0L TFSI engine that churns out 190 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The sedan can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 kmph. Its 12V mild hybrid system onboard is claimed to minimise fuel consumption.

Toyota Camry vs Audi A4: Features

The Toyota Camry adds a broad range of features, including two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and the instrument cluster. The former enables wireless communication via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and includes connected car features. The sedan features an all-new yellow brown soft leather interior. The front seats are 10-way power adjustable, and the driver has a memory function. The 2025 Camry also includes a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

The Audi A4 gets a 25.65-cm MMI touch display with smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, comfort key keyless entry, powered front seats with a memory feature for the driver seat and three-zone climate control. Additionally, it also gets B&O 19 speakers, including a centre speaker and subwoofer, 16-channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts premium sound system with 3D sound and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

