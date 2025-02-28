2025 Tesla Model 3 might launch in India. Here's what you can expect from the EV

The Tesla Model 3 is speculated to be launching in the Indian markets after recent reports showing the commencement of the manufacturer hiring in the country. Recently, the Prime Minister also met Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, making headlines thereafter.

According to a report by CLSA, a global capital market company, with an expected reduction in import duties to 15-20 per cent in India, the on-road price of the Tesla Model 3 in India would come to be around ₹35-40 lakh along with additional costs such as road tax and insurance. The Tesla Model 3 has already established itself as a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, offering a combination of range, performance and advanced technology. Here's what to expect from the EV based on its international specifications:

Tesla Model 3: Performance and range

Available in three configurations, namely Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Performance, the Model 3 caters to a wide range of driving preferences.

The RWD variant is equipped with a 60kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, delivering approximately 208kW of power. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and offers a WLTP-estimated range of 513 km. The Long Range AWD model features a 79kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt battery, producing around 366kW, achieving 0 to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, and extending the range to 629 km. The Performance variant, also with a 79kWh battery, boasts 461kW claiming a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.1 seconds with a range of 528 km.

Tesla Model 3: Design and features

The 2025 Model 3 showcases a refreshed exterior with updated headlights and improved aerodynamics. Inside, the cabin features a 15.4-inch central touchscreen for infotainment and other functionality. Rear passengers benefit from an 8.0-inch touchscreen for climate and entertainment controls. Standard features include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof.

Tesla Model 3: Safety and autonomous driving

Tesla's Autopilot system is standard across all trims, offering features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and autonomous emergency braking. Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are available as optional upgrades, introducing functionalities such as Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

Overall, Tesla's entry into the Indian market depends on whether it is willing to make a significant investment in local manufacturing. Otherwise, even with reduced import duties, the EVs would remain out of reach for a large portion of Indian buyers, stated the report.

