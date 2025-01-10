Tata Motors has launched the updated Tigor sub-compact sedan on Thursday (January 9) with several changes. The Tigor, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in the sub-compact segment, has been launched at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most affordable sedan one can buy in the segment. It also offers the highest number of powertrains among its rivals with fully-electric and CNG versions as well.

The 2025 Tata Tigor while retaining the same basic shape and form, has seen minor cosmetic changes. While the design remains quite similar to the outgoing model, the features list of the Tigor has been heavily revised. The Tigor is the third sedan in the segment to get facelift version or new generation version after the launch of the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire late last year. Hyundai Aura is the only model in the segment due for a facelift. Here is a quick comparison between the 2025 Tigor, the new Amaze and Dzire sedans in terms of price, engine and features.

2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Price comparison

Tata has updated the price of the Tigor along with the other changes. The base XE variant has been replaced by the XM variant of the sedan as its new entry--level variant. The Tigor also gets a new top end variant in XZ Plus Lux priced at ₹8.50 lakh. The price of the XZ Plus variant has increased by ₹10,000 and costs ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor CNG facelift has been launched with two new variants. The base XM variant has been replaced by the new XT variant priced at ₹7.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new top-end variant XZ Plus Lux is priced at ₹9.50 lakh while the XZ Plus is priced at ₹8.90 lakh.

The Tigor is the most affordable sub-compact sedan in India. It is almost ₹50,000 more affordable than the Aura, about ₹80,000 compared to the new Dzire and almost ₹1.20 lakh compared to the new Amaze. The new generation Honda Amaze prices start from ₹7.19 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The latest Dzire is priced between ₹6.80 lakh and ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura prices range between ₹6.48 lakh ₹9.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Engine, transmission, power comparison

Tata hasn’t changed anything under the hood of the 2025 Tigor facelift sedan. It continues to get the 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to either a five speed manual transmission or an automatic gearbox. The engine can generate 85 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The power output is lower in the CNG variant with about 72 bhp and 95 Nm.

The 2024 Dzire now comes equipped with a new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. It can generate 80 bhp of power and 111 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variant of the Dzire churns out 69 bhp peak power and 102 Nm of maximum torque. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 89 bhp of power and a peak torque of 110 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. The Amaze is the only model in the segment which does not offer CNG powertrain.

2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Feature comparison

Tata has kept the exterior design of the Tigor similar to the previous version with minor updates like front grille and the bumpers. The interior too remains largely the same with introduction of new features like a smart steering wheel with illumination and a fully digital driver display as standard. Tata has also introduced new fabric seats, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors to the sedan. The new XZ Plus Lux variant gets a 10.25 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 degree camera, shark fin antenna, automatic temperature control, leather wrapped steering wheel, rain sensing wiper and cruise control among other features.

Compared to the new Tigor, the Amaze and Dzire are more feature-rich. Both the rivals offer segment-first features like an electric sunroof in Dzire, ADAS technology in Amaze. However, both Dzire and Amaze have smaller infotainment screens compared to the new Tigor. The Dzire comes with a 9-inch display which is about one inch larger than the one offered in the new Amaze.

