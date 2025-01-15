2025 Tata Tigor gets enhanced features, revamps rivalry with Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The sedan market, especially the sub compact sedan market has seen a lack of preference from the Indian audience due to the incoming of newer sub compact and micro SUVs. However the recent launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the 2024 Honda Amaze has reignited the sub compact sedan market in the country. Joining the trend is the 2025 Tata Tigor , which was launched a few days back.

Unlike the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire which was a complete change over the last generation model, the 2025 Tata Tigor is a minimal facelift that is aiming to address one of the most notable issues of the Tata sub compact sedan, lack of features. With the new update, while Tata has retained the looks and form of the Tigor as it was, the company has addressed the complaint of lack of features with several new features. This has made the Tigor look much more upmarket than before. Here’s how the new updated Tigor compares with the 2024 Dzire.

2025 Tata Tigor vs 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features

While the design remains quite similar to the outgoing model, the features list of the 2025 Tata Tigor has been heavily revised. To begin with, the updated Tata sub compact sedan gets the smart steering wheel with illumination along with a fully digital instrument cluster from the base model itself. Alongside this, the base XE trim level also gets new fabric seats, ISOFIX, rear parking sensor and LED tail light.

Meanwhile, the new top of the line Tata Tigor XZ plus Lux gets a 10.25 inch floating infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 degree camera, shark fin antenna, automatic temperature control, leather wrapped steering wheel, rain sensing wiper and cruise control among other features.

While the updates do make the Tigor much more upmarket than before, the features list still lack behind the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. While the Dzire gets a smaller 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer, it gets certain other features which makes it much more feature rich than the Tigor.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets leather upholstery instead of the Tigor’s leatherette upholstery. Additionally, catering to the popular trends of the market the Dzire also gets a sunroof, making it the first sub compact sedan to offer the feature. Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cup-holders, dual charging ports at the rear and a wireless charger.

2025 Tata Tigor vs 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

Interestingly, even with the update, Tata has kept the starting price of ₹6 lakh, ex-showroom, same as before. Interestingly, the earlier base variant of the Tigor, XE has now been discontinued and the 2025 Tata Tigor range starts with the XM variant which is priced at ₹6 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the previous XM variant had a price tag of ₹6.60 lakh. The 2025 Tata Tigor also gets a new top end variant, XZ plus Lux priced at ₹8.50 lakh. Meanwhile the XZ plus now gets a price tag of ₹7.90 lakh, which is ₹10,000 pricier than the previous model.

Meanwhile, the CNG lineup gets two new trim levels. The baseXM trim level has been replaced by the new XT trim level which is priced at ₹7.70 lakh, ex-showroom. While the new top of the line XZ plus Lux is priced at ₹9.50 lakh and the XZ plus is priced at ₹8.90 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was updated in November 2024, starts at ₹6.79 lakh for the base LXi trim level making it ₹1.20 lakh more affordable than the entry level Amaze. However, the like to like variant for the Amaze base variant of the Dzire will be the VXi trim level, which starts at ₹7.79 lakh, for the manual transmission option, while the AMT is priced at ₹8.24 lakh.

The ZXi meanwhile starts at ₹8.89 lakh while the AMT option costs ₹9.34 lakh. The top of the line ZXiPlus starts at ₹9.69 lakh, and tops out at ₹10.14 lakh for the AMT option. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets CNG option starting at ₹8.74 lakh, for the VXi trim level and topping out at ₹9.84 lakh for the ZXi trim level.

