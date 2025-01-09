2025 Tata Tigor launched at 6 lakh with key changes. Check what has changed

The sub compact sedan market recently saw two of its most popular models being updated, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the 2024 Honda Amaze . This left the other two models in the segment, the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor , feeling a bit backdated. While the Aura was updated in 2023, the Tigor was last updated in 2020. However, the 2025 Tata Tigor facelift has been launched and will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The 2025 Tata Tigor while retaining the same basic shape and form, has seen minor cosmetic changes. To begin with, the front grille and the bumper have undergone minor design changes while the rear bumper has also been redesigned. Meanwhile, the 15 inch alloy wheels remain the same along with the coupe like design language.

2025 Tata Tigor: Features

While the design remains quite similar to the outgoing model, the features list of the 2025 Tata Tigor has been heavily revised. To begin with, the updated Tata sub compact sedan gets the smart steering wheel with illumination along with a fully digital instrument cluster from the base model itself. Alongside this, the base XE trim level also gets new fabric seats, ISOFIX, rear parking sensor and LED tail light.

Meanwhile, the new top of the line Tata Tigor XZ plus Lux gets a 10.25 inch floating infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 degree camera, shark fin antenna, automatic temperature control, leather wrapped steering wheel, rain sensing wiper and cruise control among other features.

2025 Tata Tigor: Specs

Besides the cosmetic and features update, Tata hasn’t updated any of the specs for the Tigor. The Tata Tigor continues to get powered by a 1.2 litre three cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five speed manual transmission or an automated manual transmission. While in petrol variants, this engine produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG variants of the Tigor produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.

2025 Tata Tigor: Prices and variants

With the changes made to the Tigor, Tata has also made changes to the prices and the variants. The earlier base variant of the Tigor, XE has now been discontinued and the 2025 Tata Tigor range starts with the XM variant which is priced at ₹6 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the previous XM variant had a price tag of ₹6.60 lakh. The 2025 Tata Tigor also gets a new top end variant, XZ plus Lux priced at ₹8.50 lakh. Meanwhile the XZ plus now gets a price tag of ₹7.90 lakh, which is ₹10,000 pricier than the previous model.

Meanwhile, the CNG lineup gets two new trim levels. The base XM trim level has been replaced by the new XT trim level which is priced at ₹7.70 lakh, ex-showroom. While the new top of the line XZ plus Lux is priced at ₹9.50 lakh and the XZ plus is priced at ₹8.90 lakh.

