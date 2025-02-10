2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer

The sub compact sedan market recently saw renewed interest with multiple new products launching in the segment, starting with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire which was launched in November 2024. This was followed by the 2024 Honda Amaze which was launched in December 2024. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor was also updated later in January 2025. Interestingly, while the Dzire and the Amaze were a complete generational upgrade, the Tigor on the other hand saw a facelift with updates to the features list and the variants.

The 2025 Tigor gets a starting price of ₹6 lakh, ex-showroom, which is exactly similar to what it was earlier. The earlier base variant of the Tigor, XE has now been discontinued and the 2025 Tata Tigor range starts with the XM variant. Meanwhile, the Tigor also got a new top end variant - XZ Plus Lux, priced at ₹8.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what the new top end variant has to offer.

2025 Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux- Features

The top variant of the 2025 Tata Tigor comes equipped with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which is available only in the petrol variant, while the CNG version gets the 14 inch rims. Additionally, it also gets front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, autofold ORVMs, and a shark fin antenna. It also gets chrome-lined door handles to add a premium touch.

Inside, it features a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complemented by four tweeters for an enhanced audio experience. Additional conveniences include push-button start/stop, fully automatic temperature control, a cooled glove box, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a front Type-C charging port, a vanity mirror, and magazine pockets. Meanwhile, on the safety front, the variant gets a 360-degree camera system and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Along with these, it also gets an electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold control (HHC).

2025 Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux- Specs

The XZ Plus Lux variant of the sub compact sedan is only available with the manual transmission option for both the petrol and the CNG powertrain. The petrol option of the XZ Plus Lux is priced at ₹8.50 lakh, while the CNG option is priced at ₹9.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Tata Tigor continues to get powered by a 1.2 litre three cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five speed manual transmission or an automated manual transmission. While in petrol variants, this engine produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG variants of the Tigor produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.

