2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched with new features, gets CNG-AMT option

The Tata Tiago NRG has been updated for the new model year, bringing new features, styling updates, and a new transmission choice. The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG is now priced from ₹7.2 lakh, going up to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available only in the top-spec XZ trim. The entry-level XT trim has been discontinued. Much like the 2025 Tiago , the new Tiago NRG gets a larger infotainment screen, while the big addition is the CNG-AMT option.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: What’s New?

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG arrives with subtle styling revisions. This includes a redesigned bumper with new matte black cladding and a thicker silver skid plate at the front and rear. The 15-inch steel wheels get different covers. The Tiago NRG is the more rugged-looking sibling and gets black cladding along the sides, while the roof is painted black.

The cabin gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument console

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Interior Updates

The cabin gets more notable changes, including the larger 10.25-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is the largest unit in the segment. Other features include a reverse camera, auto headlamp and wipers, and a digital instrument console. Compared to the standard Tiago, the Tiago NRG sports an all-black cabin, including the seats, door pads, and dashboard. Lastly, there’s a new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo

2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Specifications

Powering the Tata Tiago NRG is the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 84.8 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT unit. The CNG version has been detuned to produce 71 bhp and is paired with a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT unit. The CNG-AMT is an all-new option on the model and was introduced on the Tiago CNG last year.

The updated Tata Tiago NRG competes against a host of offerings, including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the like.

