2025 Tata Altroz facelift bookings commence. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM
Available in petrol, diesel and petrol-CNG powertrain choices, the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift's pricing goes up to 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback is available across five trim levels- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Accomplised+.

The 2025 Tata Altroz brings loads of cosmetic changes and feature enhancements across the board
The bookings for the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift have commenced. The premium hatchback from Tata Motors was launched in May 2025 with a starting price of 6.89 lakh, ex-showroom.he newTata Altroz facelift comes with a plethora of updates, which have been incorporated on the exterior and inside the cabin.

Available in petrol, diesel and petrol-CNG powertrain choices, the Altroz facelift's pricing goes up to 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback is available across five trim levels- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Accomplised+.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Design

Tata Altroz facelift has received a host of updates on the exterior, which include revamped headlamp cluster with dual-beam LED lights, eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), an updated front grille and bumper. The 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been changed as well, giving it an aero-style, which is in line with the electric cars.

Another major change at the side profile is the flush-fitting door handles at the front doors, replacing the conventional door handles. The rear door handles remain positioned at the C pillar, though, just like the pre-facelift model. Moving to the back, the chunky taillights are gone, and replacing them are the new design taillights that come connected by a sleek LED strip running horizontally through the centre of the tailgate.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, it gets a new beige and black theme. The dashboard design is layered with a dual-tone finish. The dual-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo is also new and has been carried over from the TataNexon.

There is a touch-based control panel with toggles for the AC control. Some of the key features include a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, single-pane sunroof with voice commands, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, push-button start/stop, auto-folding ORVMs and an eight-speaker sound system.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Safety

Safety features of the new Altroz include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Powertrain

The new Altroz is available in three different powertrain choices. The engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed DCT automatic unit.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
