2025 Skoda Slavia now more affordable. Here’s the updated variant wise pricing

Under the hood, Skoda Slavia retains the familiar engine options: a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine churning 114 bhp and a more powerful 1.5-liter TSI unit making 148 bhp. The base Classic variant gets the 1.0-liter engine with a manual transmission. Here’s a breakdown of how much each of the Slavia variants have gotten affordable.

The Skoda Slavia was recently updated for 2025. With the update, while there are no mechanical, design or even feature wise changes, the update brings one key change - pricing. With the update, the Slavia range has now become more affordable. The Slavia range now starts at ₹10.34 lakh, ex-showroom, as opposed to the ₹10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, earlier.

1 Skoda Slavia Classic The Skoda Slavia Classic, the entry-level variant, strikes a balance between affordability and features. The prices for the Classic variant start at ₹10.34 lakh, ex-showroom, and the variant is only available with the 1.0 litre petrol engine mated to the manual transmission or the automatic transmission. It gets halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights along with electrically adjustable wing mirrors and rear parking sensors to aid everyday driving. Meanwhile, steel wheels with wheel covers keep the cost down. Inside, the focus is on functionality. The Skoda Slavia Classic gets multi-function steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, seven inch infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fabric seats with manual adjustments and a sound system with a four speaker setup. It also gets auto start-stop for improved fuel efficiency. In terms of safety the Slavia Classic includes anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic stability control (ESC), emergency brake-force distribution (EBD), traction control, three-point seatbelts, tire pressure monitor, six airbags and ISOFIX.

2 Skoda Slavia Signature The Skoda Slavia Signature upgrades the Classic variant with a host of comfort and convenience features. The exterior gets a sleeker look with LED taillights, chrome accents on door handles, and stylish 16-inch alloy wheels. The Signature variant of the Slavia is now priced ₹40,000 more affordable than before. The 1,0L petrol manual transmission option is priced at ₹13.59 lakh, while the automatic transmission option is priced at ₹14.69 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Inside, the cabin offers a more premium feel with ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and front and rear armrests for enhanced comfort. Passengers can also enjoy individual climate control with rear AC vents. Functionality is improved with a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, and a cooled glovebox. The audio system gets an upgrade to eight speakers and additional features like cruise control, remote engine start/stop, and a rear camera provide added convenience and safety.

3 Skoda Slavia Sportline The Sportline trim level of the Slavia is priced at ₹13.69 lakh and ₹14.79 lakh, ex-showroom, for the 1.0L petrol manual and automatic transmission option respectively. Meanwhile, the 1.5 litre TSI engine option is priced at ₹16.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The Slavia Sportline gets blacked-out design elements, which includes black treatment for LED headlamps, DRLs and taillights, aero kits and all the distinctive details. Sportline variants are being offered with extra features such as a single-pane electric sunroof, metallic foot pedals, connectivity dongle, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror, among many upgrades.

5 Skoda Slavia Prestige The top-of-the-line Skoda Slavia Prestige gets several exterior enhancements including sleek LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, chrome trim around the windows and rear bumper, and stylish 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. It gets a price tag of ₹15.54 lakh and ₹16.64 lakh, ex-showroom, for the 1.0L petrol manual and automatic transmission option respectively. The Slavia Prestige with 1.5 litre TSI engine mated to DSG gearbox is priced at ₹18.24 lakh, ex-showroom. Stepping inside, the Prestige boasts an even more premium feel with an electric sunroof, full LED interior lighting, and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster replacing the analog gauges. It further gets ventilated front seats and electric adjustment for the front seats. It also gets a wireless phone charger. The audio system receives a further upgrade to a Skoda Sound System with a subwoofer for a richer listening experience.

