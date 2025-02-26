2025 Skoda Octavia gets all-wheel drive, produces over 200 bhp

2025 Skoda Octavia is now available with all-wheel drive in the global market. As of now, Skoda has no plans to bring the all-wheel drive powertrain to the Indian market. In the global market, the Octavia is offered as an estate and a hatchback. The bookings are open and the deliveries will start in the coming weeks.

What powers the 2025 Skoda Octavia AWD?

The 2025 Skoda Octavia is powered with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. That is a bump of 14 bhp over the previous generation. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed DSG gearbox that can now put down the power through all four wheels using the all-wheel drive system.

What is the top speed of 2025 Skoda Octavia AWD?

The 2025 Skoda Octavia AWD has a top speed of 228 kmph.

How quickly can the 2025 Skoda Octavia AWD accelerate from 0-100 kmph?

The Octavia hatchback can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds whereas the estate is 0.1 seconds slower at 6.7 seconds.

How is the all-wheel drive system on the 2025 Skoda Octavia?

The all-wheel drive system of the Octavia is governed by an electrohydraulically controlled multi-plate clutch located between the axles, which is aided by sensors that constantly assess driving conditions. The control unit determines and implements the most effective power distribution, enabling the redirection of up to 100% of torque to the rear axle under optimal circumstances. When all wheels exhibit equal traction, the inter-axle clutch allocates torque in a maximum ratio of 50:50 between the front and rear axles. Additionally, the electronic EDS and XDS systems further enhance the torque transfer between the axles. There is an advanced multi-link rear axle and the all-wheel drive system has also helped in increasing the towing capacity up to 1,900 kg.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq to soon launch in India

The Skoda Kodiaq is set to undergo a generational update, with the next iteration of the SUV unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Auto Expo held in January of this year. As Skoda approaches the launch of this new generation SUV, the current model has been removed from the company's official website in India. Consequently, Skoda now offers three models in the Indian market: the Kylaq, Slavia, and Kushaq.

The previous Skoda Kodiaq served as the brand's flagship vehicle in India. With a price tag of ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it was available exclusively in the Laurin and Klement (L&K) variant. The SUV was equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 187 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm.

