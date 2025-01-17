2025 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. Here's when it is launching

Skoda has officially unveiled the second-generation Kodiaq SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India. As previously mentioned by the manufacturer, the new Skoda Kodiaq SUV will be assembled in India, starting this February and go on sale later in 2025. With its fresh design, premium features and powerful performance the newly unveiled Kodiaq is set to rival the premium SUV segment in India. It will compete with models like the Toyota Fortuner , Volkswagen Tiguan , Jeep Meridian and also the upcoming Ford Everest (Endeavour).

Skoda Kodiaq: Engine

The new Kodiaq will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and comes with a standard 4x4 drivetrain, promising a blend of power and off-road capability.

Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior

The new Kodiaq embraces Skoda’s latest Modern Solid design language, giving it a sharper and more commanding road presence. Notable exterior upgrades include a bold butterfly grille, sleeker angular headlamps paired with fog lamps, and redesigned rear lights featuring a striking light stripe across the tailgate.

The SUV now measures 4,758 mm in length—61 mm longer than its predecessor—while its width has slightly decreased to 1,864 mm and the height has been reduced to 1,659 mm. Despite these changes, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. The Kodiaq now also gets newly designed alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

Skoda Kodiaq: Interior

On the inside, the all-new Kodiaq prioritises comfort and technology. Its extended length translates to more cabin space and increased boot capacity. Expected to continue with a 7-seater configuration, the SUV now also boasts several advanced features. These include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display. The introduction of Skoda's new Smart Dial setup—three rotary knobs below the infotainment screen—offers intuitive control over various functions. Other premium features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and cooling, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and multiple USB Type-C ports.

Skoda Kodiaq: Safety

The SUV comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. It includes up to nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control and hill descent assist, to ensure occupant protection and driving ease across varied terrains.

