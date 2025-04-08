2025 Skoda Kodiaq to get Laurin & Klement and Sportline Editions. Check details

Skoda India has released yet another teaser of the upcoming Kodiaq SUV, revealing crucial details about the car's edition offerings. Skoda India posted a video on their social media handles showcasing the special Laurin & Klement (L&K) and Sportline versions of the Skoda Kodiaq. Skoda has offered the L&K and Sportline variants on its other product offerings in India earlier as well.

The upcoming SUV will be the second generation of the Kodiaq. It was first showcased at the recent Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new Skoda Kodiaq, a premium SUV, will be locally assembled in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, to keep its pricing competitive. It is expected to reach dealerships in May 2025. The L&K edition is expected to be laden with luxury elements like chrome linings and leather touches on the interior, whereas the Sportline edition would get sportier elements like blacked-out badging and trims.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Design

As the flagship vehicle for the brand in India, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq boasts a thoroughly updated design. This includes trendy LED projector headlamps and reimagined bumpers. It will feature newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels complemented by rounded wheel arches with black cladding. At the back, C-shaped LED taillights will be connected by a sleek LED light bar.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Interior and features

The interior showcases a redesigned dual-spoke steering wheel featuring the brand's lettering. Additionally, the dashboard employs a layered design, reportedly using sustainable materials. The gear shifter is positioned behind the steering wheel, freeing up space in the centre console, which includes a wireless phone charger and a storage space with a retractable lid.

Key feature highlights comprise a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a premium audio system. The vehicle will also offer a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and heated and ventilated front seats.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Safety

In terms of safety features, the new Kodiaq will be equipped with multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill hold assist. It may also include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, and parking assist.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the new Kodiaq will utilise a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT. This engine will distribute power to all wheels through an AWD system, producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, making the new generation Kodiaq more powerful than its predecessor.

