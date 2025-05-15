Interested in new Skoda Kodiaq? It is now available in dealerships near you

The new Skoda Kodiaq has started arriving at dealerships so interested customers can now check it out in the flesh. The deliveries of the SUV started recently. Skoda offers the Kodiaq in two variants - Sportline and the more premium Laurin & Klement (L&K). They are priced at ₹46.89 lakh and ₹48.69 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

New Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq emphasizes comfort and practical functionality within its interior. It features a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, and one of its standout elements, Skoda’s innovative Smart Dials, which combine rotary knobs with digital screens for effortless control of climate and media functions.

Additionally, the Kodiaq is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging, all contributing to its luxurious ambiance.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV review: Does second-gen Czech wonder deliver more?

New Skoda Kodiaq: Specifications

Beneath its exterior, the Kodiaq is equipped with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine offers an increase of 14 bhp compared to the previous Kodiaq model. Power is distributed to all four wheels via a standard 4x4 system, and it features a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The rear features redesigned rear lights with a C-shaped design, There is Skoda lettering on the tailgate with Kodiaq badging placed on the lower left side. The Skoda Kodiaq will come into the country as a CKD unit and will be assembled in Pune.

New Skoda Kodiaq: Fuel efficiency

The manufacturer has indicated that this latest generation Kodiaq will achieve a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl.

New Skoda Kodiaq: Dimensions

The overall dimensions have increased, now measuring 4,758 mm in length, which is an increase of 61 mm from the previous generation, allowing for improved road presence. Although it is slightly narrower than its predecessor, the Kodiaq retains a long wheelbase of 2,971 mm. The SUV is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and exhibits a more polished and defined silhouette overall.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Which new SUV fits your style

New Skoda Kodiaq: Design

The second generation of the Skoda Kodiaq has undergone a comprehensive redesign, showcasing the latest version of Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy. This iteration presents a more robust and assertive appearance, characterized by a butterfly grille, sharp headlamps, and a newly integrated light strip along the tailgate.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: