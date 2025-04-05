2025 Skoda Kodiaq spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

Skoda is preparing to launch its flagship SUV in the Indian market. It is the second generation of the Kodiaq that was showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now, the new Kodiaq has been spotted on the Indian roads. It is expected that the SUV will be launched soon in the market.

What are the rivals of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq?

2025 Skoda Kodiaq will go against Jeep Meridian, upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Toyota Fortuner.

What powers the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq?

The updated Kodiaq will maintain its performance with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and features a standard 4x4 drivetrain, ensuring a combination of strength and off-road proficiency.

How is the exterior design of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq?

The latest Kodiaq showcases Skoda's contemporary Modern Solid design philosophy, enhancing its assertive and prominent presence on the road. Key exterior enhancements feature a striking butterfly grille, more streamlined angular headlights accompanied by fog lights, and revamped rear lights that include a distinctive light strip across the tailgate.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP. Here are all the safety features it gets

This SUV now spans 4,758 mm in length, which is an increase of 61 mm compared to the previous model. Its width has seen a slight reduction to 1,864 mm, and the height has been lowered to 1,659 mm. Nevertheless, the wheelbase remains consistent at 2,971 mm. Additionally, the Kodiaq is now equipped with newly designed alloy wheels available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

What are the features of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq?

The SUV now incorporates a range of sophisticated features. Among these are a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital display for the driver, and a heads-up display. The new Smart Dial configuration from Skoda, featuring three rotary knobs positioned beneath the infotainment screen, provides intuitive management of various functions. Additional high-end features encompass wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling options, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging capabilities, and several USB Type-C ports.

What are the safety features of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq?

The SUV is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which provide functionalities such as lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. It features as many as nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist, all designed to enhance occupant safety and facilitate driving on diverse terrains.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: