2025 Renault Triber arrives at dealerships. Here's what's new on the facelifted MPV

According to recently published social media posts, the newly facelifted Triber has reached dealerships and is on the verge of the commencement of deliveries. Renault India launched the 2025 Triber, bringing multiple changes to the facelifted MPV. The new MPV gets a heavily reworked fascia, a newly sculpted rear profile and more features than before as well. The pricing for the Triber facelift starts from ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version.

Renault Triber facelift: Design

The Triber facelift brings a heavily revised front profile. There’s a new grille with diagonal slats finished in black and the new Renault logo in the centre, making this the first offering to get the new diamond logo in India. The bumper has been revised with bigger air intakes, while the headlamp cluster has been revised with new LED DRLs. The rear profile sports a new black appliqué in the centre, while the taillights have been tweaked. The bumper gets new silver accents, along with other changes. The model also gets new wheels as part of the changes.

Renault Triber facelift: Interior

The cabin gets subtle changes, including the new digital console and infotainment system. The three-row configuration has been retained, making the Triber the only seven-seater subcompact offering on sale. Other changes include new fabric upholstery and materials across the cabin.

Renault Triber facelift: Engine and performance

Powering the Triber facelift is the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT).

Renault Triber facelift: Rivals

The Triber facelift does not have a direct rival with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion being considerably more expensive. It does take on models like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Baleno and Swift, and similar cars in the same price bracket.

