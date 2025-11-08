2025 Renault Triber AMT test: Does the 7-seater deliver on fuel efficiency?

The Renault Triber has long been known as one of India’s most practical and affordable seven-seaters. Now, with its 2025 facelift, Renault has refreshed its appeal for urban families who want space, versatility, and value in a single package.

First launched in 2019, the Triber quickly became popular among budget-conscious buyers for its flexible seating and easy-to-drive character. The latest update focuses on design tweaks, new features, and a more polished cabin experience, while retaining the tried-and-tested 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or Easy-R AMT gearbox.

But beyond what’s visible on the brochure, the real question is how the Triber facelift performs in real-world conditions. To find out, HT Auto conducted a city fuel-efficiency test under everyday traffic scenarios, and the results paint a clear picture of its urban mileage.

What were the conditions for this test?

The test was conducted across four different city runs, each representing varying levels of traffic congestion, from slow-moving peak-hour commutes to relatively free-flowing stretches.

The test car was the ‘Emotion’ trim equipped with the Easy-R AMT transmission. The manual air-conditioner was kept on throughout the drive, set to ‘cool’ with the fan speed at level 1.

During the test, the car was driven at a maximum speed of 60 km/h, while the average speed for the overall trip stood at 15.9 km/h. The car covered a total distance of 70.3 km over a duration of 4 hours and 30 minutes.

What were the results of the test?

The Triber facelift returned fuel efficiency figures of 6 km/l, 7 km/l, 10 km/l, and 14 km/l across the four city runs, depending on the traffic density.

While the lower figures were observed during heavy stop-and-go traffic, the higher numbers came from smoother stretches with fewer halts. Averaging these runs yields a real-world city mileage of around 9.25 km/l. This is impressive for an AMT transmission, but not so much for the puny 1.0 petrol at work.

Despite these numbers, the Triber remains one of the most accessible and versatile choices for Indian families, offering space, comfort, and ease of driving at a price none of the rivals can match.

