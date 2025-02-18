2025 Renault Triber: 5 key highlights of the updated MPV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
  • The 2025 Renault Triber's RXL and RXT variants have undergone a feature rejig and the pricing of the MPV has also been revised.
Starting at ₹609,995 (ex-showroom), the 2025 Renault Triber might not look like it has changed by the looks of it.

Renault Tribe got its 2025 model year update. With the new update, several minor changes were made to the Triber lineup in terms of features mix across variants.  This update aims to refresh the model before the next-generation Triber expected in late 2025.

1Price

The MY2025 Renault Triber is now priced from 6,09,995 (ex-showroom) for the base variant while the top-end RXZ AMT is priced at 8,74,995 (ex-showroom). Compared to the MY2024 model, the new Triber sees a slight price increase as the previous model ranged between 5,99,500 and 8,74,500 (ex-showroom).

2Feature list

All of the variants of the Renault Triber now come equipped with four power windows and central locking as standard. Additionally, the RXL Variant gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera and rear speakers for added convenience. On the RXT Variant, customers now enjoy 15-inch flex wheels enhancing its road presence.

3Engine

Apart from the E20 compliance, the engine and transmission options remain unchanged. The Triber continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed easy-R AMT. Renault does not offer a turbocharged petrol or CNG variant for the Triber unlike some of its rivals in the segment.

4Design

The overall design, dimensions and seating layout of the Triber remain identical to its outgoing model. It continues to be one of the few seven-seater options in the sub- 10 lakh price range making it a budget-friendly choice for larger families.

5Safety

In terms of safety, the 2025 Triber has got all bases covered. It includes rear seat belt reminders and dual front airbags to protect the front driver and passenger and two side airbags are also included for the front seats. There is ABS with EBD and brake assist, an electronic stability program and a traction control system to maintain control in unfortunate situations.

Furthermore, the car also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, front seat belts with load limiter, pre-tensioners for the driver set belt, speed alert warning, a seat belt reminder for driver and passenger, reverse parking sensors, pedestrian protection and a rear door child lock.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 17:45 PM IST
